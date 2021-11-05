Staff writer Thomas Bingham takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s game against Tyler in Longview on Friday:
52: Longview football series wins against rival Tyler since 1912. The Lobos improved to 52-39-7 in the rivalry after their 49-0 win against the Lions on Friday.
28: Longview third quarter points on Friday. That was more than the Lobos’ 21 combined points between the first, second and fourth periods.
7: Longview rushing touchdowns in Friday’s win. Joshua Thomas led the way with three scores on the ground.
4: Turnovers forced by Longview’s defense on Friday. The Lobos intercepted three Tyler passes and recovered a fumble.
3: Longview defensive shutouts during the 2021 high school football regular season. The Lobos shutout Marshall 14-0 on Sept. 3, Wylie East 56-0 on Oct. 1 and Tyler 49-0 on Friday. All three performances occurred at Longview’s Lobo Stadium.