Longview (8-0, 5-0) vs. Tyler (2-6, 2-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701
Coaches
Longview: John King
Tyler: Ricklan Holmes
Last Week: Longview 49, McKinney North 7; Lufkin 31, Tyler 14
Up Next: West Mesquite at Longview (Nov. 4); Tyler at Forney (Nov. 4)
WHEN TYLER HAS THE BALL
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tyler: JaBralyn Williams (62 of 120 passing attempts, 693 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; Rushing: 18-33, TD) ... Tyler Jones (Passing: 14 of 36, 299 yards, TD, 3 INTs; Rushing: 9-47, TD) ... Derrick McFall (Passing: 27 of 57, 445 yards, 4 TDs O INTs; Rushing: 40-212, TD; Receiving: 12-142) ... JaMichael Cooper (42-236, 2 TDs) ... De'Marion Dewberry (26-161) ... Montrell Wade (25-361, 3 TDs, Boston College commit) ... Ja'Davion Lacy (22-447, 3 TDs) ... Ashad Walker (18-282, 3 TDs, basketball standout)
Longview: Ta’Darion Boone (55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, four sacks, three defensive touchdowns, two fumble recoveries, one punt block, and one forced fumble) … Chase Smith (47 tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and one interception) … Daedrion Garrett (45 tackles, five pass break-ups, and one fumble recovery) … Omarion Watkins (45 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks) … Kaden Brooks (43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break-up) … Willie Nelson (38 tackles, four interceptions, three pass break-ups, and one tackle for loss) … Xaryus Sheppard (38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one punt block)
Keys: Longview has the necessary defensive stoppers in Ta’Darion Boone, Chase Smith, Daedrion Garrett, Omarion Watkins, Kaden Brooks, Willie Nelson, and Xaryus Sheppard to keep its series win streak alive against rival Tyler. On the other side, the Lions need to generate some offense and avoid turnovers. They have used three quarterbacks this season, with Tyler Jones coming off bench last week against Lufkin. After Tyler fell behind 17-0, Jones led the Lions to two quick TDs and pulled his team within 17-14. Cujo is minus 3 in turnover margin.
WHEN THE LOBOS HAVE THE BALL
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,373 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, and 16 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (891 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Hale (694 receiving yards, 21 rushing yards, nine receiving touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson (388 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, three rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (224 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (191 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown) ... Brandavion Steverson (187 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns) … Fredirick Hawkins (154 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns)
Tyler: D'Canaan Sueing (13 tackles per game) ... D'crystian Sueing (8.4 tackles per game) ... Kevin Masenburge Jr. (8.5 tackles for game, and four tackles for loss) ... Emmanuel Neal (7.5 tackles per game, and one tackle for loss) ... Julian Dews (11 tackles for loss, and 7.1 tackles per game) ... Dunaireon Cantley (seven quarterback hurries, and 1.5 sacks) ... Jace Sanford (12 quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks)
Keys: Longview plans to make the most of its balanced offensive attack. The Lobos have the necessary quarterback in Jordan Allen, running threats Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, Kelvin Washington, and Brandavion Steverson, and receiving targets Jalen Hale, Dakaylen Reese, and Fredirick Hawkins. Meanwhile, Tyler needs to try to hold down the Lobo rushing attack and try to keep the team in the game until the offense gets going. The Lions also plan to lean on a strong defensive front that has already forced seven interceptions (two by Zachaun Williams, and one by Derrick McFall, Tacorey Gilliam, Jason Wickware, Masenburge and Vakerious Smith).
Did you know: This is a District 7-5A Division I football game. ... ... Longview is a 19-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com. ... In order to make the playoffs, Tyler needs to win its final two games (vs. Longview, Friday; at Forney, Nov. 4) and hope Lufkin (at West Mesquite, Friday, vs. Lancaster, Nov. 4) and McKinney North (vs. Forney Friday, at North Mesquite, Nov. 3) lose their final two games. ... Longview leads the series 52-39-7. The Lobos have won the last five meetings by outscoring Tyler, 218-46. Last year, Longview won 49-0. The last Lions' win was in 2016, a 38-24 victory.