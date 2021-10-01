Staff writer Thomas Bingham takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s game against Wylie East on Friday at Lobo Stadium in Longview:
370: Offensive Yards By Longview in Friday’s win against Wylie East.
56: Longview points in both district wins this season.
16: Straight Longview quarters have resulted in points.
6: Consecutive Longview scoring drives to start Friday’s game, and the number of Lobo rushing touchdowns in the win.
2: Longview shutout home wins in 2021. The other was a 14-0 decision against Marshall in Week 2.