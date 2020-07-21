Football coaches tend to be creatures of habit. They like to make a plan and work a plan. The last four months, however, have been chaotic to say the least.
Fluidity has taken the place of predictability.
Jonny Louvier has become versed with deviation in lieu of conformity. He’s not exactly the lone wolf in this exercise of adaptability.
“It’s been different. But it’s been different for everybody really,” said Louvier, who left Spring Hill after one season to return as head coach at his alma mater of Gladewater in mid May. “We’ve adjusted to the guidelines set by the UIL and control what we can control. We’re just doing what we can do.”
Louvier, a 2002 Gladewater graduate, worked on John Berry’s staff with the Bears and was offensive coordinator in 2018 before taking the head coaching position at Spring Hill in 2019.
Already having familiarity and a working relationship with Berry’s staff, there wasn’t any need for Louvier to make sweeping changes.
“I kept everybody that was here. For my situation it was better because I had worked with everybody before. I think that made the transition go a lot better. It’s been good,” said Louvier, who led Spring Hill to a playoff berth for the first time in a decade and its first postseason win in 15 years.
The UIL’s inclusion of one-hour, sports-centric daily training through the months of June and July have proven quite beneficial to Louvier and his staff.
“It’s been really good for us. We are changing a few things offensively. Our offensive coordinator, Austin Karcher, will handle the offense. He does a great job,” Louvier said. “We had a lot to install, so the guidelines in place probably helped us. It gave us time to slow down and take our time and make sure we got it right.”
Karcher, who took the OC position last season, is the only coach retained from staff Louvier hasn’t worked with in the past. Louvier is also planning to turn over play calling duties to Karcher.
“I knew how much Coach Berry thought of Coach Karcher. That kinda gave me an idea of how I was gonna feel about him. He’s been unbelievable and he’ll handle this,” Louvier said. “The biggest difference for me this year is not calling offense. I’ll get to have my focus on the whole football team. I’ll still have input. I’m just not gonna be on the headsets Friday nights.”
Gladewater has preseason scrimmages on tap with Brownsboro (Aug. 15) and Daingerfield (Aug. 21) before kicking off the 2020 campaign at Gilmer on Aug. 27. The Bears open the home portion of their menu against Spring Hill on Sept. 4.