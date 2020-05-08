After breathing life into the Spring Hill football program last season, Jonny Louvier has left his post as athletic director and head football coach.
Louvier, a former standout player at Gladewater and former assistant coach with the Bears, confirmed he has applied for the open position of head football coach at that school.
Under Louvier in 2019, the Spring Hill Panthers finished 6-6 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 season. The Panthers scored a 23-12 bi-district win over Caddo Mills, signaling the school's first postseason victory since 2004.
"I want to thank Coach Louvier for the positive impact he had had on Spring Hill ISD athletics and in the lives of our students. We wish him well in his future endeavors," said Spring Hill Superintendent Wayne Guidry in a written statement on the school website.
Weston Griffis, current associate head coach and offensive coordinator, has been named interim athletic director for Spring Hill.
Spring Hill is now searching for a new football coach for the seventh time since 2009. Steve Gaddis coached the Panthers for seven seasons, followed by Robert Bero for five years, Bill Poe for two years, Bobby Chadwick for one season, Mark Sartain for two years and Kelly Mercer four years.
The Gladewater job came open when John Berry left to become defensive coordinator at Longview High School last month. Berry spent six seasons at Gladewater, compiling a 45-27 record.