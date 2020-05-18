Jonny Louvier’s homecoming announcement Monday night was nothing more than a formality.
Louvier, a decorated Gladewater alumni, was officially named the head football coach of the Bears on Monday night at Gladewater ISD’s board meeting in an expected move.
Two weeks ago, Louvier, a standout quarterback for the Bears in the early 2000s and former assistant coach, resigned his post as the head football coach and athletic director at Spring Hill after one season.
Louvier replaces John Berry, who stepped down to take the defensive coordinator role at Longview High School, in late April. Berry finished 45-27 in six seasons as the head coach, including a number of seasons with Louvier as an assistant.
In other news on Monday, Scott Clower was officially named the athletic director at Gladewater, removing the interim tag after Berry stepped down on April 22. Jermaine Lewis, the head girls basketball coach, was named interim head football coach at the time.
Louvier was a four-sport athlete at Gladewater High, competing in football, basketball, baseball and track.
On the football field, Louvier was a two-time All-East Texas honoree and was selected as a Wendy’s High School Heisman award winner. At quarterback, he currently holds Gladewater records in career passing yards, single-season passing yards, career touchdown passes and single-season touchdown passes.
Louvier had stints at Frankston, Arp, Robert E. Lee and Gladewater before taking over at Spring Hill in March 2019. In his one season as the Panthers’ head coach, Spring Hill finished 6-6 overall and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Panthers’ 23-12 bi-district win over Caddo Mills was the first postseason win for the program since 2004.
Weston Griffis, offensive coordinator, was named the interim head football coach and athletic director at Spring Hill.
Gladewater is coming off a run to the state quarterfinals in 2019 and returns 21 lettermen in 2020, including nine starters on offense and six on defense.
Spring Hill and Gladewater are slated to play in the second game of the 2020 season.