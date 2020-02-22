The sports social media machine was focused on a workout in Texas on Friday as a pair of East Texas natives played catch with a football.
The guys playing catch were Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, and Lufkin’s Dez Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2017, but the third-leading pass receiver in Dallas Cowboys history appears poised for a comeback.
The speculation is Bryant could land in Kansas City, as two of Mahomes’ receivers, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson could be gone.
What the pundits speculating on the internet do not realize is Mahomes is simply at his off-season workout facility, APEC (Athlete Performance Enhancement Center), where he trains with Bobby Stroupe. Since Mahomes has been in fourth grade, Stroupe has worked with the 2018 NFL MVP. Stroupe has APEC offices in Tyler and Fort Worth.
Mahomes and Bryant were training in Fort Worth.
The Chiefs return receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman along with tight end Travis Kelce. Bryant has also hinted he would like to return to the Cowboys.
In Dallas, he had a tremendous career, but the Cowboys released him after the 2017 season. He signed with the Saints, but was injured and never played. He did not play in 2018 or 2019.
In a recent interview with Phil Hicks of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Stroupe said of Mahomes, “As Patrick got older you could recognize his skills. You could see he was great at problem solving, the ability to solve problems makes him elite; not just looking at how he jumps and runs. Patrick has been blessed not only for the gifts that God gave him, but the gifts from his parents (Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin Mahomes) as they raised him. Patrick is incredibly passionate. He is so similar to Pat senior. Patrick is the product of so many — God, parents, family, his circle of friends and his coaches.”
Dallas Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram recently Bryant sent him a text that he wanted to return to the Cowboys. A workout in Dallas with another local player who is the best quarterback in football was a good start.