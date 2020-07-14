We already knew that Patrick Mahomes was a gentleman and now the NFL star and Whitehouse native is on the August cover of Gentlemen’s Quarterly.
Decked out in Gucci, Mahomes graces the cover with the headline: The New Leader of the NFL Patrick Mahomes. The photo shoot was held at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
On the cover, he is dressed in a jacket that is a shade of green with red and black ($2,500) and pants ($1,200) by Gucci; a tank top ($78) by John Elliott and wearing a Omega watch ($36,000). Mahomes is wearing his signature No. 15 necklace and his bracket on his right arm. On his left pink he dons three rings by Bulgari ($3,900, $1,400, and $2,650).
Inside, the headline of the feature is: How Patrick Mahomes Became the Superstar the NFL Needs Right Now.
Writer Clay Skipper writes in a preface to his story: “After winning his first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to have a straightforward summer: First sign a blockbuster new contract. Then prepare to repeat. But when a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game’s brightest star began to find his voice—and prove that he’s as adroit off the field as he is on it.”
The story follows Mahomes’ offseason from being a voice for social movements to finding a home in Dallas to his daily workouts to offseason activities, including a Post Malone concert in Kansas City, Missouri where the singer actually got a tattoo of Mahomes’ signature following the show.
A typical day for Mahomes includes:
He’s up at 7 a.m., often with no alarm. He flips on TV, usually ESPN—where occasionally he’ll find that he’s the topic of discussion—drinks his coffee, then drinks a pre-workout supplement concoction, in that order. At 9 a.m., a workout: an hour for arms, an hour and a half for legs. Then he eats lunch, after which some days he has a virtual meeting with teammates and coaches or he plays video games. Only in this narrow noon-to-2 p.m. window, though. He doesn’t “want to get lost in playing video games all day.” During the season he swears them off.
After the protests began following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mahomes said the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas reached out and asked him to appear with other players in a social media video.
Mahomes said, first, he did a lot of listening. He began talking with players across the league, from “five, six, seven different teams.”
The video hit home with fans, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Mahomes said that he’s been lucky enough to be spared some of what he called the “craziness that happens in this world” because of certain advantages: growing up in a small town as the son of an admired and well-known major leaguer (Pat Mahomes) and becoming a sports star at a young age himself.
“I understand that not everyone feels like that, just from listening to people, from being around people growing up, from college to the NFL. The more I mature, I’ve learned that I was blessed to be in the situation that I was in.”
In recognizing and expressing gratitude for the many opportunities he’s had, Mahomes said he is proud of his Black heritage—a subject he notices is sometimes talked about online.
“I’ve seen how people, on Twitter, have tweeted and said, ‘Oh, you’re not full Black,’ ” he said. “But I’ve always just had the confidence and believed in who I am. And I’ve known that I’m Black. And I’m proud to be Black. And I’m proud to have a white mom (Randi Martin Mahomes) too. I’m just proud of who I am. And I’ve always had that confidence in myself.”
The article follows his golfing outings, including 36-holes at Cypress Point (shot an 81) and Pebble Beach (83) and then an attempt for an ace at Jim Nantz’s backyard par 3.
Inside, photos include Mahomes dressed in items from Tiffany & Co., Hermès, Givenchy, Berluti, Oakley, Louis Vuitton Men’s, Mackintosh and La Sportiva, among others.
GQ is available on newsstands or online at GQ.com.