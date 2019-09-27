Hector Romero booted three field goals, and the Malakoff Tigers rallied from a couple of early deficits to spoil Spring Hill’s homecoming celebration with a 19-9 victory at Panther Stadium.
Malakoff, which lost by a point last week (14-13) against Grandview when an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a touchdown late in contest led to a long PAT attempt that was blocked, used several big special teams plays on Friday to upend the Panthers.
Spring Hill drops to 2-3 with the loss, and the Panthers will close out non-district play next Friday at Silsbee. Malakoff improves to 4-1 with the win.
Spring Hill took a 3-0 lead with 5:55 to play in the first quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Ashton Thomas.
Romero answered with a 25-yard field goal for Malakoff eight seconds into the second quarter to tie things at 3-3, but the Panthers countered with a 75-yard scoring drive three minutes later to recapture the lead.
Davaunte Powers did the scoring honors for Spring Hill on a 5-yard run at the 8:32 mark of the second quarter, but the PAT was blocked and Malakoff’s Dedric Davis returned it the distance for two points to make it a 9-5 Spring Hill lead.
Romero’s 42-yard field goal with 8.9 seconds remaining in the half pulled Malakoff to within a point (9-8) at the break, and the Tigers took the lead for good with 6:51 left in the third quarter on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Darion Peace to Davis — who also ran it in for 2-points and a 16-9 Malakoff lead.
Romero’s third field goal of the night, a 35-yarder, came with 2:06 remaining and proved to be the final points in a 19-9 Tiger win.