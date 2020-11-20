MARSHALL -- Fans in attendance at Maverick Stadium got to watch fireworks at halftime of Marshall’s homecoming night and they also got to witness the Mavericks’ second district win of the year when they defeated the Mount Pleasant Tigers 26-7.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 4-4 and a District 9-5A record of 2-3. Mount Pleasant is now 3-5 overall and 1-4 against district opponents.
The Mavericks finished the night with 13 first downs, 222 passing yards and 49 rushing yards for a total of 217 yards offense. Brent Burris went 13-of-26 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Dominique Williams led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 29 yards.
A’Derrian Brooks led the receiving squad with three catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. Hayden Kelehan had two catches for 40 yards and Demarcus Williams had three catches for 29 yards and one score.
Marshall had a number of bad snaps that cost the Mavericks yards.
Mount Pleasant came away with 10 first downs and 162 yards total offense, 147 of which came through the air and just 15 on the ground. Baker Peterson led the passing game by going 9-of-24 for 93 yards and one interception.
Keller Thompson went 3-of-8 for 54 yards. Peterson also led the rushing attack with eight carries for 28 yards.
The Mavericks drew first blood when Burris connected with Brooks for a 62-yard score. Buck Buchanan tacked on the extra point to give Marshall a 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter.
The Mavericks added a pair of points when the Tigers were lined up for the punt and the snap sailed over the punters head for the safety, giving Marshall a 9-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
Marshall was driving deep in Mount Pleasant territory when Burris scrambled out of the pocket and fired an 11-yard-touchdown pass into the end zone where it was caught by Demarcus Williams to spread his team’s lead to 16-0 with 11:30 remaining.
The first points of the second half came on a 41-yard field goal from Buchanan with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
Mount Pleasant got on the scoreboard with a five-yard run from Phillips. The extra point made the score 19-7 in favor of Marshall.
Leading by two possessions, Marshall put the nail in the coffin with an 11-yard run from Manning for the final score of the night as the Mavericks sealed up the 26-7 win.
Marshall was slated to return to action Friday in Hallsville but due to COVID-19, the two teams will not meet and Hallsville will forfeit.
The Tigers are slated to play host to the Pine Tree Pirates.