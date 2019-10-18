JACKSONVILLE – Marshall added to its win streak and to Jacksonville’s losing streak when the Mavericks defeated the Indians 45-13. The win gives Marshall an overall record of 4-3 and a District 9-5A DII record of 4-0. Jacksonville is now 1-6 overall and 0-4 against district opponents.
The Mavericks finished the night with 543 total yards, 303 coming on the ground and 240 through the air. They came away with 19 first downs.
Savion Williams went 12-of-21 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the ground attack with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Dominique Williams had seven carries for 79 yards and Joe Jordan had four carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Lyrik Rawls had three catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. Demarcus Williams caught five passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Jacksonville threw for 137 yards and rushed for 82 for a total of 218 yards. The Indians had 12 first downs. Patrick Clater went 17-of-33 passing for 137 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bryson Tatum led the team’s ground attack with 29 yards on six carries. Chris Carpenter had six catches for 53 yards. Tyrees Gipson caught one pass for a 46-yard score. Kasey Canady had one catch for a six-yard touchdown.
The scoring began when a 55-yard run by Dominique Williams set up shop for the Mavericks at the Jacksonville nine-yard line. Savion Williams took from there as he went up the middle for the score. Angel Mendieta added the extra point to give Marshall a 7-0 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
Several Mavericks contributed to their next touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard run by Demarcus Williams for the score. That gave the Mavericks a 14-0 lead with 9:34 left in the second quarter.
The Indians were threatening to score but the drive came to an end when the Mavericks forced and recovered a fumble. That set up a touchdown for Demarcus Williams, who hauled in a 37-yard pass from Savion Williams, spreading Marshall’s lead to 21-0 with 3:24 left until halftime.
Marshall managed to add another touchdown before the break when Rawls reached out and snagged a pass from Savion Williams, taking it all the way to the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown, leaving just 42 seconds on the clock. That was the final score of the first half as the Mavs went into halftime with a 28-0 lead.
The first score of the second half came on a 20-yard quarterback sneak from Savion Williams. That gave Marshall a 35-0 lead with 9:21 left in the third quarter.
The Indians got on the scoreboard when Clater found Gipson for a 46-yard strike. The extra point was unsuccessful as the Mavericks led 35-6 with 6:30 left in the third.
It only took one play and 10 seconds for Marshall to respond as Joe Jordan went up the middle for a 51-yard touchdown run. The extra point made it 42-6 with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter.
The first play of the fourth quarter saw the Indians score their second touchdown of the night when Clater found Canady in the end zone for a six-yard score.