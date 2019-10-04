HALLSVILLE – The Marshall Mavericks defeated the Hallsville Bobcats, 47-15, in a battle of Harrison County on Friday to extend their district record to 2-0 and their school record of most district wins to 20, dating back to 2016. Both teams are 2-3 overall.
Marshall finished the night with total yards offense, with 353 coming on the ground and 160 coming on the ground.
The Mavs finished the night with 27 first downs. Savion Williams led the passing attack by going 5-for-12 for 107 yards.
Brent Burris also saw time under center as he went 5-for-6 for 53 yards.
Dominique Williams led Marshall in rushing yards with 141 on 10 carries. Joe Jordan had 11 carries for 122 yards and two scores.
Savion Williams had nine carries for 60 yards and three touchdowns.
A’Derrian Brooks led the team in receiving yards with three catches for 51 yards. He also had two carries for four yards and one touchdown.
Hallsville finished the day with 190 yards total offense, rushing for 178 and throwing for only 12. The Bobcats came away with 17 first downs.
Elijah Nicholson led Hallsville’s ground attack with 10 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown. Colby McPherson also found the end zone as he had 18 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
The Mavs kept the ball on the first drive of the game and eventually punched it in as Savion Williams dove into the end zone on a two-yard quarterback sneak.
That gave Marshall an early 6-0 lead. Angel Mendieta tacked on the extra point to make it a 7-0 lead with 6:50 to play in the first quarter.
The Mavericks drove 86 yards on four plays, thanks to a 38-yard run by Dominique Williams.
That set up the eventual 11-yard sprint to the end zone to give the Mavericks a 13-0 lead with 1:41 remaining in the opening quarter.
The next score came when Savion Williams faked the handoff and found the end zone from 19 yards out. The PAT gave the Mavs a 20-0 lead with 7:20 left in the first half.
Moments later, Savion Williams found himself in the end zone again, this time on a two-yard run to spread Marshall’s lead to 26-0 with two seconds left until halftime.
The first touchdown of the second half came on a nine-yard run from Jordan. The extra point spread Marshall’s lead to 33-0 with 7:52 left in the third quarter.
Marshall continued to pour it on when Jordan made his second trip to the end zone, this one coming on a 66-yard sprint to the end zone, making the score 40-0 with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
Brooks took his turn to score as he found the end zone from four yards out to make the score 47-0 with 8:39 remaining in the game.
The Bobcats avoided the shutout by getting into the end zone on a three-yard QB sneak from McPherson.
Buck Buchanan tacked on the PAT to make it a 47-7 score.
A penalty was called on the kick return but occurred in the end zone against the Mavericks, making it a safety and adding two points for the Bobcats. That made it 47-9 with 1:49 left.
The Bobcats drove down the field and Nicholson found the end zone on the final play of the game to make it a 47-15 final.