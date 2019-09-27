Marshall’s first-year head coach Jake Griedl earned his first win as head coach Friday night when his Mavericks defeated the Lindale Eagles 49-35. The win also sets a program record of 19 straight district wins dating back to 2016.
Marshall is now 1-3 overall and 1-0 in District 9-5A play while the Eagles fall to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district.
Marshall finished the night with 541 total yards offense, with 421 coming on the ground and 120 coming through the air. Marshall had 20 first downs on the night. Savion Williams got the nod to start at quarterback where he went 5-of-9 passing for 120 yards and one touchdown. He also led the ground attack with 18 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Dominique Williams had 15 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Jordan was close to the century mark as he rushed for 99 yards on seven carries. Lyrik Rawls had three carries for 25 yards and two touchdowns. Rawls has had two catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Lindale came away with 326 yards total offense. The Eagles rushed for 171 and passed for 155. They came away with 26 first downs. Brayson Campbell led the passing attack by going 15-of-23 for 123 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jordan Jenkins led the ground attack with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Brayson Campbell had 14 carries for 79 yards. Dylan Worrel led the team in receptions with five catches for 43 yards and one touchdown. Jaymond Jackson had five catches for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Jenkins received the opening kickoff at Lindale’s 11-yard line and 89 yards later, found himself in the end zone for the first points of the game. Landon Love tacked on the extra point to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead with 11:47 left in the first quarter.
Savion Williams picked up a chunk of yards before pitching it back to Rawls who took it to the end zone. The extra point was blocked but the Eagles were caught offsides. Kevin Pinson then took it in for the two-point conversion to give the Mavericks their first lead of the night, 8-7, with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
A 36-yard run by Campbell put the Eagles at the Marshall one-yard line. Jenkins finished it off from there as he took it into the end zone from a yard out, putting is Eagles back on top, 14-8 with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.
Jordan had a long run to the end zone but a holding call took back the touchdown. However, it still left Marshall deep in Lindale territory. A few players later, Dominique Williams took it in from seven yards out to tie the game up at 14. Angel Salinas tacked on the extra point to give Marshall a 15-14 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter.
Marshall’s defense forced and recovered a Lindale fumble. That drive ended with a fake handoff up the middle before Savion Williams pitched it back to Rawls who found the end zone on a four-yard score. That spread Marshall’s lead to 22-14 with no time left in the opening quarter.
The next score came in the second quarter when Jenkins punched it in from four yards out, putting the Eagles within one point, 22-21 with 9:32 left until halftime.
A punt late in the first half pinned the Mavericks at their own one-yard line. The offense moved the ball to the 10-yard line where Savion Williams connected with Rawls who went the rest of the way for a 90-yard score as time expired, giving Marshall 29-21 halftime lead.
Savion Williams stretched the field from one sideline to the other before being tripped up the Lindale one-yard line. That set up a one-yard TD run from Dominique Williams. That gave Marshall a 35-21 lead with 10:44 left in the third.
The Eagles cut it back down to a one-possession game when Campbell scrambled around and found a wide-open Worrell in the end zone. That made the score 35-28 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Savion Williams carried a pile of Eagles and Mavericks with him into the end zone from seven yards out to give the Mavs a 42-28 lead with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter.
Rawls intercepted a pass on defense to end the Eagles’ attempt at tying the game. He went all the way to the end zone but the officials called back yet another Marshall touchdown. The Mavs kept the ball as their next drive ended with Savion Williams going the distance from 31 yards to give the Mavs a 49-35 lead with 57 seconds remaining.
The Mavs came up with another interception on Lindale’s next possession to put the nail in the coffin and seal up the 49-35 win.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they travel to Hallsville to take on the Bobcats in a cross-county rivalry game. The Eagles will play host to Nacogdoches.