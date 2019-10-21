Savion Williams opened the season as a receiver for the Marshall Mavericks, and he's one of the best in the state - as evidenced by his early verbal pledge to the University of Arkansas.
He'll likely still play receiver in college, but his performance under center during Marshall's current four-game winning streak will at least give the Razorback coaching staff something to think about.
Williams is this week's Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Mavericks' win over Jacksonville.
Sabine's Tristan Green is the Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Cardinals remain unbeaten on the year with a win over West Rusk.
Marshall, after its returning starter at quarterback was dismissed from the team, struggled early in the season in losses to Tyler Lee, Longview and Carthage.
Williams got the starting nod under center against Lindale in the District 9-5A Division II opener, and the Mavericks have not lost since - improving to 4-3 overall and 4-0 against the league.
Against Jacksonville on Friday, Williams completed 11 of 18 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns and carried 12 times for 149 yards and two more scores. In four games, Williams has passed for 792 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions to go along with 541 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and 12 catches for 121 yards and two more scores.
The Mavericks will host Nacogdoches on Friday.
Green, a senior defensive lineman for the unbeaten Cardinals (7-0) helped Sabine move to 3-0 in District 8-3A Division I with a dominant performance up front in a 50-29 win over West Rusk.
Green finished the night with 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. For the year, the Cardinals standout has 62 tackles and six tackles for loss.
Sabine will host Mineola (4-3, 2-1) on Friday.