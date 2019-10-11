MARSHALL — It was a tail of two halves Friday night when the Marshall Mavericks defeated the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
The first half ended with Marshall leading 14-7 but the Mavs exploded in the second half to come away with a 40-21 victory.
The win is Marshall’s third straight and its 21st district win dating back to 2016.
The Mavericks are 3-3 overall and 3-0 in District 9-5A DII play. Mount Pleasant is 2-4 overall and 0-3 against district opponents.
Marshall finished the night with 553 total yards, throwing for 286 and rushing for 267. The Mavericks came away with 16 first downs.
Savion Williams went 11-of-16 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Demarcus Williams had two carries for 89 yards on top of his three catches for 124 yards and two scores.
Dominique Williams had five carries for 67 yards and one touchdown. Joe Jordan carried it five times for 19 yards and one touchdown. Lyrik Rawls caught three passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Mount Pleasant finished the night with 285 yards offense, 177 of which came through the air and 108 on the ground.
The Tigers had 17 first downs. Kaleb Thompson went 12-of-22 passing for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Jalen Williams carried the ball 18 times for 59 yards and one touchdown. Caleb Jones caught four passes for 69 yards and a score.
The first points of the game came when Savion Williams dumped it off to Demarcus Williams who then went the rest of the way for a 60-yard score to give the Mavericks and early lead.
Angel Mendieta tacked on the extra point to make it a 7-0 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
Marshall threatened to score right at the end of the first quarter when its offense got the ball down to the Mount Pleasant one-yard line. A penalty pushed the Mavericks back and the drive ended with a missed field goal.
Moments later, an 84-yard run by Demarcus Williams put the Mavs back at the Mount Pleasant one-yard line. Jordan then punched it in from there to lift his team to a 14-0 lead with 6:04 left in the first half.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard on their next possession when Jones caught a screen pass from Thompson and took it all the way for a 56-yard touchdown.
Josh Gongorah added the PAT, cutting Marshall’s lead to one touchdown with 4:31 left in the second quarter. Neither team scored again in the first half as they went into halftime with a 14-7 score.
Savion Williams went the distance from 55 yards on the first play of the second half. That made the score 21-7 with 11:34 left in the third quarter.
Savion Williams found Demarcus Williams for a 64 yard score. The extra point was blocked as Marshall led 27-7 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
Dominique Williams avoided tackles and sprinted 34 yards for the touchdown. The extra point was blocked but that gave Marshall a 34-7 lead with 2:17 to go in the third quarter.
Just seconds into the fourth quarter, Savion Williams found Rawls for a 61-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was unsuccessful as Marshall led 40-7 with 11:50 to go in the fourth quarter.
Mount Pleasant added a touchdown when Jalen Williams punched it in from a yard out, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to 40-14 with 7:13 to play.
The Tigers added one more touchdown when Johnny Smith intercepted a pass and took it back for a touchdown with 1:42 to go. That was final score of the night as the Mavs walked away with their third straight win in a 40-21 final.