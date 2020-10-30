JACKSONVILLE – After a tight battle in the first half at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, the Mavericks poured it on in the second half and earned its first district win of the season, defeating the Indians in a 42-21 final. The Mavericks are now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district play while the Indians are 1-4 overall and 1-1 against district opponents.
Marshall finished the night with16 first downs and 435 yards of total offense with 242 coming on the ground and 193 through the air. Dominique Williams led the Mavericks’ rushing attack with 186 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Brent Burris went 7-of-18 for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Olvera saw some action as he went 4-of-5 for 82 yards and one score.
A’Derrian Brooks caught three passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Demarcus Williams had four catches for 60 yards and one touchdown. JQ Davis had a 38-yard touchdown reception.
Jacksonville came away with 24 first downs and threw for 317 yards and rushed for another 101 yards to finish the night with 418 yards. Patrick Clater went 29-of-56 for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Karmelo Clayborne had two catches for 91 yards and a score. Devin McCuin caught eight passes for 67 yards. Latrail Rivers had four receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
After forcing and recovering a fumble, the Indians drew first blood with an 11-yard strike from Clater to Rivers. Jose Solano tacked on the extra point to make it a 7-0 game with 7:37 left in the first quarter.
Marshall tied it up when Burris found Demarcus Williams in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard strike. Buck Buchanan’s extra point tied it up at 7-7 with 4:22 remaining in the opening quarter.
Just a few plays later, Lyrik Rawls intercepted Clater’s pass and took it the other way for about 55 yards to give the Mavericks their first lead of the night, making it 14-7 at the 3:41-mark in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, the Indians were deep in Marshall territory and missed a field goal but an offsides call against Marshall kept the drive alive and gave the Indians another shot with fourth-and-goal at the 1. Clater tried running up the middle on a QB sneak but Marshall’s defense made the goal-line stop took over at its own 1-yard line. A 32-yard run by Demarcus Williams led to his cousin, Dominique Williams, running up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown put the Mavericks back in the lead, 21-14 with 58 until halftime.
The second half was a lot friendlier to the Mavericks. Dominique Williams found the end zone from 32 yards out with 5:12 left in the third quarter moments before Burris connected with Brooks for a 64-yard strike. That gave the Mavs a commanding 35-14 lead with 1:27 to play in the third.
Backup quarterback Olvera got his turn to throw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when he found Davis for a 38-yard pass and catch for the touchdown. That brought Marshall’s lead to 42-14 with 6:41 to play.
Just 12 seconds later, after the kickoff went into the end zone for the touchback, Jacksonville found the end zone for the final score of the night when Clayborne hauled in a long pass from Clater for the 75-yard touchdown pass with 6:29 left, making the final score 42-21.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it plays host to Texas High. Jacksonville will take on Nacogdoches on the road.