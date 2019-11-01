WHITEHOUSE – Marshall’s football team spoiled Whitehouse’s senior night Friday night by defeating the Wildcats 35-8.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 6-3 and a District 9-5A DII record of 6-0. The loss was the first against district opponents for Whitehouse which is now 5-1 against district opponents and 6-3 overall.
Marshall finished the night with 379 rushing yards and 80 passing yards for a total of 459 yards. The Mavericks came away with 21 first downs on the night.
Savion Williams carried the ball 22 times for 140 yards and four touchdowns. Dominique Williams had nine carries for 142 yards. Joe Jordan had eight carries for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Savion Williams went 2-for-9 passing for 80 yards.
The Wildcats came away with 222 total yards, 133 coming on the ground and 89 through the air.
Whitehouse finished with 15 first downs. Kaden Casey went 8-of-17 for 89 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Carter Adams led the team’s rushing attack with 63 yards on nine carries. Ken’Della Wood had five catches for 58 yards while Trevor Theiring had two catches for 35 yards and was receiving end of the team’s only touchdown.
Marshall forced Whitehouse to punt on the first drive of the game to give it to the Mavericks’ offense which scored on its first possession of the game. The drive ended with a 19-yard run from Savion Williams to give the Mavericks the first lead of the night.
Angel Mendieta tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0 with 7:33 left in the opening quarter.
The next score didn’t come until the second quarter. Savion Williams connected with Demarcus Williams for a 58-yard gain. A flew plays later, Jordan took the handoff and punched it in from five yards out to spread Marshall’s lead to 14-0 with 5:21 left in the second quarter.
Savion Williams found the end zone on his second touchdown run of the night, this one coming from 32 yards out with 47 seconds left in the quarter, giving the Mavericks a 21-0 lead heading into halftime.
The first touchdown of the second half came when Savion Williams scored his third rushing touchdown on a five-yard keeper to spread his team’s lead to 28-0
On fourth-and-long, Savion Williams ran 34 yards to the end zone to give Marshall a 35-0 lead with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter.
A Whitehouse punt put Marshall at its own two-yard line. A bad snap went into the back of the end zone for a safety to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard, making it 35-2 with 3:06 left to play.
Theiring took a short forward pitch from Casey and went the distance for a 25-yard score.
The two-point conversion failed leaving the Wildcats with eight points. Those were the final points of the game as Marshall sealed up the 35-8 win.
Marshall will return to action Friday when it plays host to Pine Tree on senior night. The Wildcats will visit the Hallsville Bobcats.