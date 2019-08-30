NACOGDOCHES – Kilgore quarterback Dalton McElyea threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Donovan Adkins as the Bulldogs answered a late Nacogdoches score with one of their own to come away with a 17-14 season-opening victory over the Dragons on Friday night at Dragon Stadium.
McElyea, a junior, was making his varsity football debut for the Bulldogs.
The game-winner followed an 11-yard Camorian Thacker rushing touchdown and subsequent extra point by Chris Landeros, which put the Dragons ahead 14-10.
The McElyea to Adkins completion was set up by a 44-yard kickoff return by Brian Brown to the Nacogdoches 47-yard line.
Kilgore finished with 228 yards of total offense compared to 212 for the Dragons. McElyea was 10-of-19 for 102 yards and a touchdown, passing the football to six different receivers.
He suffered one interception by Tyrell Gardner.
DeVondrick Crowe led the receiving corps for the Bulldogs with four catches for 30 yards. Brian Brown followed with two. Joining Adkins with one each were McFarland, Billy Bell and Sam Witt.
Tray Epps was the leading Kilgore rusher with 14 carries for 74 yards. Kennieth Lacy added 49 yards, scoring on an eight-yard run.
Nacogdoches quarterback Jake Smith, who threw for 2,093 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago, was 9-of-18 with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Bulldog defense turned in an outstanding effort on opening night, coming away with a fumble recovery and interceptions by Donovan Adkins and Jayce McFarland.
McFarland’s pick came in the waning seconds as Nacogdoches scrambled to move down the field, following the go-ahead touchdown by Adkins with just 1:27 remaining in the contest.
Kaden Kenny, Deundre Blanton and friends kept the pressure on Smith the Dragon quarterback.
Nacogdoches put together its best drive of the first half on its opening possession, moving 70 yards in just five plays. A penalty on Kilgore helped. The Dragons opted to go for it on fourth down from the Kilgore 29 yard line.
Smith hooked up with Jamarion Sanders for the score, coming on a short flip pass, with Sanders out-running the Kilgore coverage for the touchdown. Chris Landeros converted the extra point to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead with 9:37 remaining in the first period.
Nacogdoches’ second possession ended with Smith looking for a completion to Zay Floyd, which Kilgore’s Adkins picked off at the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line.
Kilgore put together an eight-play march of its own with Lacy scoring on an eight-yard run with just 1:18 left in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs mixed the run game with the pass as McElyea completed passes to Brown and Crowe. Epps rushed five times for 24 yards as they moved down the field.
Chris Baldazo booted the extra point to knot the score. The Kilgore kicker added his second extra point following the final touchdown. He booted a 20-yard field goal with 3:19 remaining in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a momentary 10-7 lead. He missed a 30 yard field goal earlier in the contest.
The Dragons held a narrow edge in total yardage at the half, 120-109.
Next week, Kilgore visits Hallsville, while Nacogdoches entertains Lufkin.