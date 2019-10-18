HENDERSON – Henderson’s Caleb Medford, who missed the Palestine contest a week ago with an injury, came on to make a difference against the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday night.
Medford, a senior quarterback, and a game time decision to play, returned with a flair, running for two touchdowns and passing for another to lead the Lions to a 36-29 victory over Kilgore before a Veteran’s Night crowd at Lion Stadium.
Senior Collin Everitt drew the starting nod, but Medford would come on in a big way, scoring on runs of 43 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter, in which Kilgore scored and went for two to tie the contest at 15-15.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-1), used a 22-yard reverse pass from Donovan Adkins to quarterback Dalton McElyea to cut to two with 11:52 remaining in the contest. Kilgore opted to go for two and did, tying the game at 15-15 as McElyea, who was 17-of-26 for 174 yards with one interception, threaded the needle with the conversion pass to Jermaine Roney.
Medford would answer just 32 seconds later with a 43-yard scoring run. Pedro Garza converted the extra point, giving the Lions a 22-15 edge.
Kilgore responded, marching 62 yards in seven plays with Kennieth Lacy scoring on a three-yard run with 7:58, knotting the score at 22.
The Lions came right back, to go 29 yards on a drive, which was helped along by penalties. Medford did the honors, scoring his second touchdown of the evening on an 11-yard keeper. Garza tacked on the extra point and Henderson led by seven, 29-22.
Before the Bulldogs could answer, the Lions used a 42-yard Medford completion to Bryson Collins for their final touchdown and led 36-22 with just 3:04 to play.
Kilgore rallied for one more TD, coming on a 30-yard McElyea completion to Brian Brown.
Henderson, coming off a district opening loss a week ago at Palestine, evened its 10-4A Division I record at 1-1, moving to 5-2 for the season.
Everitt was 8-of-15 for 90 yards and a touchdown, covering 32 yards to Jy Fuller.
Henderson’s Kevin Fields led the Lions’ rushing attack (32-126) with 69 yards on 15 carries.
Leading the Bulldogs ground attack, which totaled 125 yards on 29 carries, was Tray Epps with 65 yards on 12 carries.
Henderson’s Adrian Pryor had the Lions’ interception of McElyea in the second half.
Kilgore failed to capitalize on Jayce McFarland’s interception of Henderson quarterback Everitt at the Lions’ 26 yard line. The Dogs moved inside the red zone moments later, but failed to reach the first down marker at the 17.
Henderson took the football and put together an efficient 11-play, 83-yard march with Eli Jones scoring on a 3-yard run. Jones, a tailback, carried six times for 42 yards.
Garza nailed the extra point, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead.
Kilgore knotted the game with 2:42 remaining in the second quarter, getting a 4-yard scoring completion from McElyea to Brian Brown. Chris Baldazo converted the extra point.
Henderson was quick to answer, moving 68 yards in just six plays with the touchdown coming on a Everitt 32 yard completion to Jy Fuller, who outjumped Donovan Adkins at the goal line. Zack Williams blocked Garza’s extra point, leaving the halftime score at Henderson 13, Kilgore 7.