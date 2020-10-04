FRISCO - Jake Herzog intercepted three passes, including a game-sealing pick six late in the fourth quarter, and Frisco Memorial rallied for a 34-24 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
With Memorial (1-1) holding a slim 27-24 lead with just over a minute to play, Herzog stepped in front of a Tyler Lee pass for the interception and touchdown return that iced the win for the Warriors.
It was Herzog's second interception in a fourth quarter that saw Memorial's defense come up big - keeping Hallsville (0-2) off the board and limiting the Bobcats to 37 yards after giving up two touchdowns and 160 yards in the third period.
Memorial took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Garren Huey, but the Bobcats answered when Lee connected with Brayden Walker on a 35-yard touchdown pass and Cameron Ridgeway booted the extra point.
Ridgeway's 38-yard field goal gave Hallsville a 10-7 lead in the second, but Blake Riddle hit a 22-yard field goal for Memorial, and the teams went to the lockerroom tied at 10-10 at intermission.
A 31-yard touchdown run by Carter Rogas moved Hallsville in front 17-10 in the third, and Rogas later caught a 65-yard TD pass from Lee to give Hallsville a 24-17 lead heading to the final period.
It was all Memorial in the fourth, with Ian Villarreal booting a 26-yard field goal, Jackson Schoolcraft scoring on a 1-yard run and then Herzog icing the win with his pick six.
Lee completed 15 of 36 passes for 242 yards for Hallsville. Rogas rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries. Elijah Nicholson added 26 yards on seven attempts, and Latrell Trammel carried four times for 18 yards.
Rojas finished with five catches for 105 yards. Walker had four catches for 91 yards, Nicholson three grabs for 20 yards and Kam Gaut three catches for 26 yards.
Huey had 73 yards on 20 carries for Memorial. Ethan Lollar completed 17 of 30 passes for 230 yards.
Hallsville will visit Sulphur Springs on Friday.