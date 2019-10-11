MESQUITE — Longview had to overcome some miscues in a trip to Hanby Stadium.
Mesquite Horn, meanwhile, couldn’t deny Kaden Meredith.
Behind a career night from the junior running back, Longview pulled away in the second half in a 44-20 win over Mesquite Horn in District 11-6A action.
With the win, Longview moves to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in 11-6A action. Horn drops to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in district play in the loss.
Meredith turned in 354 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns in the win for the Lobos, both career highs in a 491-yard night overall on the ground for Longview. He had scoring runs of 79, 47, 45 and 19 in the win for Longview, which held a slim lead, 23-20, at halftime.
Mesquite Horn found its traction on the deep ball in the first half and was aided by Lobo penalties and fumbles through the first two quarters.
In the second half, it was all Longview with Meredith adding his third and fourth touchdowns while the Lobo defense, with added pressure, shut down the Jaguar attack. Horn finished with 267 yards overall — 227 coming in the first half.
Longview quarterback Haynes King finished with 194 yards on 13-of-21 passing with two touchdowns, giving the Lobos 685 yards of total offense on the night. King added to that mark with 69 rushing yards on five carries.
Kyas Moore hauled in five catches for 131 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown. JD Williams caught six passes for 51 yards with an eight-yard scoring catch.
Antonio Onofre connected on a 43-yard field goal to give Longview a 23-20 lead at halftime.
Defensively, Longview picked off three passes with Patrick Webb, Robert Pierce and Tyree Hale hauling in interceptions. Joe Jones and Sawyer Goram-Welch solidified the defensive line, which held Horn to 44 yards on 27 carries, including three yards on 15 carries in the second half.
Both teams exchanged punts to start. On Longview’s second possession, Meredith hit a big hole from the Lobo offensive line and raced 47 yards to the house.
Joe Jones and Jackson-Jamerson had big plays to force the second of seven Horn Punts.
After a 17-yard run from Meredith, King hit Moore for a 60-yard bomb and a 13-0 Lobo lead.
Horn answered quickly with Davazea Gabriel finding Ben Wyatt for a 53-yard touchdown.
Longview then muffed the ensuing kickoff and Horn cashed in on the short field with a second Gabriel touchdown pass and a 13-all ballgame.
Five plays later, Meredith was back in the endzone on a 45-yard blast.
Horn got 58 yards on third down and converted a fourth-and-short before Charles Crawford making it 20-20 game early in the second quarter on a 12-yard score.
Longview got hit with two penatlies, a pair of the 11 total on the night, that negated a touchdown and resulted in a missed field goal.
After Pierce’s interception, another costly penalty set up Onofre’s 43-yard boot to put Longview ahead at halftime, 23-20, a lead they would only build on.
After a second fumble, Meredith hit the trifecta on a 19-yard run, Williams hauled in an eight-yard pass and the junior back closed a huge night with a 79-yard blast.
Meanwhile, the Lobo defense returned to form with two shutout quarters.
Longview returns home to face Rockwall-Heath next while Horn is open.