TYLER — Kaden Meredith will get a chance to break a Lobo record inside Lobo Stadium.
Both of those things — an opportunity at history and a home playoff game — came as a result of another dominant win.
Meredith scored three touchdowns, tying the Lobos' career touchdown mark, as Longview blasted Tyler High 58-14 to close out the regular season on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
With the win, Longview closes out the regular season at 7-2 and will take the second seed out of District 7-5A, DI with a record of 4-1. The Lions conclude their season at 2-7 and 2-4 in district.
The win secures a home playoff game for Longview, which is tentatively set for for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Lobo Stadium against longtime foe Lufkin, the third place finisher out of 8-5A, DI.
It's then that Meredith will have a chance at two Lobo records. His three-touchdown night against Tyler tied him with Fred Talley at 55 career touchdowns. Meredith is one away from the rushing touchdown mark of 53 scores, also held by Talley from 1996-98.
It didn't take long for Meredith to get going against Tyler. He scored on the Lobos' first snap from scrimmage on a 71-yard run to give him a second-straight 1,000-yard season.
His third touchdown of the night gave Longview a 35-0 lead with five seconds left in the first quarter.
In between, Jacobi Williams had his second-straight week with a defensive touchdown with a 31-yard fumble recovery score. Jordan Allen also connected with Jalen Hale for a 53-yard score. Allen finished 4-of-7 passing for 80 yards.
All the while the Lobo defense forced punts from the Lions on the first eight possessions of the first half.
Longview rolled up 385 rushing yards on 39 carries. Meredith finished with 122 yards on six carries and Ladaylon Jackson had 105 yards on nine carries, including a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.
Isaiah Harris rounded out the scoring for Longview with a two-yard score. Dekalon Taylor set up a few short fields with kickoff returns of 69 and 36 yards to to with 56 yards on four carries.
Tyler High finished with 44 rushing yards on 20 carries and had 114 passing yards in 19 attempts. The Lions, who were shut out by the Lobos in 2019, 42-0, punted nine times and had a safety late in the third quarter.
Defensively for the Lobos, the linebacker duo of Devean Isaac and Laqualon Hale turned in a solid night behind defensive linemen Joe Joes, Jahkamian Carr and Jesse Fairchild.
Jaques Jones ended the shutout with a 72-yard scoring run. The Lions' second score was a 21-yard pass from Eli Sanchez to Tacorey Gilliam.