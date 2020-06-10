GILMER — Alan Metzel couldn’t physically see the growth and maturity from his team over the 13 weeks that the Gilmer Buckeyes were away from campus.
But when the Buckeyes joined programs across the state on Monday for the start of voluntary summer workouts, the first since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Metzel could feel the energy.
“I think it was the most excited I’ve seen our kids for the first day of summer workouts — they were fired up to run and lift weights,” Metzel, in his first year as the Buckeye head coach, said. “They were gone so long and were thrilled to be around their teammates, their coaches and the fieldhouse again. You could see it.
“I’ve been impressed with their resiliency and maturity. It’s been impressive. I think they have a better appreciation of now knowing that something that you love can be taken away very quickly. There are things like just running a drill or lifting weights that can be taken for granted.”
Luke Watson, a two-way starter for the Buckeyes, spent the shutdown working on every area of his game in getting bigger, faster and stronger. The senior said he saw a high energy level on Monday and again on Tuesday.
“We hadn’t seen each other in a long time so it was nice to get back up here and get back to working,” Watson said. “Tuesday had the same energy as Monday. We’ll see next Tuesday if it’s the same. That’s the goal.”
Metzel, a longtime assistant coach that was promoted in late January, said that things have been running smooth for nearly 130 combined football players between the high school and junior high and that the weeks of planning paid off. The Buckeyes haven’t had to make any adjustments.
On Tuesday, a day after the University Interscholastic League allowed the return to campus, the governing body loosened some restrictions, such immediately removing the 20-to-1 athlete-to-coach ratio as well as increasing the group size, which will take effect on June 22.
“Just getting to come back, I said I wasn’t going to grip about anything at all and I think most coaches felt that way,” Metzel said. “Safety is the top priority and we came in prepared to make any adjustments that we needed to do. All of the kids have been so flexible and just adjusted to everything. They’ve handled it well.”
Added defensive lineman Brycen Jimmerson: “It’s been great to build that bond again and start getting ready for the season. We’re ready to show up and do our job.”
The Buckeyes, who return 21 lettermen and around six starters on both sides of the ball from a 10-4 season in 2019, were hard at work on Wednesday in individual drills.
Gilmer returns players like Dylan Fluellen, a two-way standout who recently committed to Northwestern State, as well as Matthew Burton on the defensive line, Aaron Duhart on the offensive line and Davion Smith, another two-way standout.
Mason Hurt, a two-year starter, and Brandon Tennison, an incoming junior, worked out through Wednesday’s session at quarterback.
The Buckeyes are benefiting from an increase to five hours per week of skill-specific work as opposed to the one hour per week that was allowed in the summer of 2019.
“The rest of the summer, we’re going to make sure that we’ve regained what we missed in the spring, individual-wise,” Metzel said. “We simplified some things with the time that we missed and are working slowly to make up ground so that when August gets here, there is less of a jump to fill the gap.”
Now that the team is back together, Watson, who has picked a few offers of his own, hopes the Buckeyes takes the lessons learned from the shutdown and applies them moving forward.
“I’ve just learned that you have to push through everything, whatever life throws at you,” he said. “We had to keep pushing. No one expected any of this.
“The biggest thing for us is consistency, to keep the same attitude and energy all the way through the summer and into the season.”