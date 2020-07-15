Building a championship football program starts first with putting together a top-shelf coaching staff. First-year Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel knows the value of having a solid support group.
Metzel, who spent a lot of years as one of the key coaching cogs on staff for both Jeff Traylor and Matt Turner with the Gilmer Buckeyes, knows you’re only as strong as your weakest link.
“I definitely think it starts with character. That is absolutely first and foremost. Character, with the virtues that go with that, loyalty, honesty and integrity,” Metzel said of his template in putting together a new coaching staff.
“Once we’ve established a pool of people with those characteristics, we’re then looking for that person with energy. That’s critical in that you find someone who will come to work everyday breathing life into a field house or the practice field.”
Metzel, named to replace the retiring Turner in late January, has steadily been putting together a blue-ribbon coaching staff and can now call it complete.
The Buckeyes welcome seven new varsity assistants when preseason practice commences Aug. 3. Metzel replaced four on the offensive side and three more on defense.
Josh Neiswander rejoins the Buckeye staff after a two-year absence and will work with the quarterbacks. Neiswander, who played in college at Angelo State and later professionally in the CFL, had recently worked for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Prior to that he coached at Winnsboro.
“When the XFL folded in March, I immediately called him to see if he was ready to come back. He’s an incredible person with great work ethic. He has an extremely high knowledge level and has even written a book on quarterback play with Marc Trestman,” Metzel said.
Randall Canady is another one returning to the Buckeye staff. Canady, who had previously coached at Gilmer from 2007 to 2014, most recently worked at his alma mater of Jacksonville.
“This is a fantastic young man with an incredible amount of energy. He’s a real kid magnet and extremely talented.” said Metzel.
Canady will work with inside receivers.
Travis Danford comes over from East Texas Baptist University to coach fullbacks, while Carson Embry joins up to assist with the offensive line. Embry, who played on Mary Hardin Baylor’s D3 national championship team in 2016, was at Marshall last fall.
Voids were filled on the defensive side after the retirement of longtime assistant Todd Barr and John Huffstetler taking the defensive coordinator’s position at Alto.
Daniel Dodd, a member of Gilmer’s first state title team in 2004, comes over from Tyler Lee where he worked with Kurt Traylor, who is now with his brother Jeff at Texas-San Antonio.
Dylan Bowman, another Buckeye back in the fold, returns home after spending last season at A&M Commerce. Bowman was starting safety for Gilmer in 2012. Daniel Grigsby rounds out the varsity football staff and will coach the defensive line. Grigsby, who most recently coached at Refugio, worked previously with both Bowman and Danford at ETBU.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, Metzel hired Judy Harris to direct the Lady Buckeye volleyball program. Harris came highly recommended after a successful stint at Sonora. Morgan Catron, a former standout softball player at McNeese State, will work in the junior high and assist varsity softball.