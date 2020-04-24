Denzel Mims added his name to a long list of former Daingerfield players selected in the National Football League Draft on Friday, and he put his name at the top of the list.
Mims, a 2015 Daingerfield graduate who became a standout receiver at Baylor University, was picked in the second round of Friday"s NFL Draft. He was taken with the 59th pick overall by the New York Jets.
Mims became the seventh player from Daingerfield drafted by NFL teams and the first since David Whitmore was picked in the fourth round (No. 107 overall) in the 1990 draft by the New York Giants.
He is the only former Tiger player picked before the fourth round.
Other Daingerfield players drafted include Thomas Everett (fourth round, No. 94 overall in 1987), Eric Everett (fifth round, No. 122 overall in 1988), Daryl Lewis (fifth round, No. 128 overall in 1983), Arthur Moore (sixth round, No. 149 overall in 1973) and Gary Lewis (sixth round, No. 71 overall in 1964).
Lewis was also picked in the 22nd round (No. 169 overall) in the American Football League Draft in 1964.
Mims began his high school career at Daingerfield as a quarterback, but later moved to receiver and was also a standout defensive back for the Tigers in high school.
He finished his senior season at Daingerfield with 31 catches for 721 yards and 15 touchdowns and signed with Baylor.
After catching just four passes for 24 yards as a freshman, he hauled in 61 passes for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns and earned second team All Big 12 honors as a sophomore. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, and finished his Baylor career with 186 total receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns.