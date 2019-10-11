GLADEWATER — Gustavo Sanchez booted a 20-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Mineola Yellowjacksts to a 17-14 win over the Gladewater Bears at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Mineola drove the length of the field to set up the game-winner by Sanchez, taking over at its own 6-yard line after the Bears’ Tristan Holmes was sackd on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
Trevion Sneed had a 15-yard run on the drive on third-and-1 from the Gladewater 40 to keep the drive alive.
Mineola got on the board first when Thomas Hooten tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Cole Castleberry on fourth-and-2 to cap a 9-play, 59-yard scoring drive.
The Bears answered in the second quarter at the 4:38 mark when Eligia Carter capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard run. The try for two failed, and Mineola led 7-6 at halftime.
The Bears marched 73 yards in seven plays early in the third quarter to take the lead on an 8-yard TD pass from Holmes to Zach Polonco. Holmes then hit Jailyn Robertson for two points and a 14-7 Gladewater lead. The drive was highlighted by a 27-yard pass from Holmes to D.J. Allen and a 22-yard run by Carter on back-to-back plays.
Mineola tied things late in the third on a touchdown run by Sneed on third-and-goal from the Bear 1-yard line.
Mineola moves to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in District 8-3A Division I play with the win. Gladewater drops to 4-3 and 2-1.
Gladewater is open next week. Mineola hosts White Oak.