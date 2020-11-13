EMORY — Gladewater and Mount Vernon collided in a heavyweight playoff opener with the slimmest of margins for error.
The Tigers were nearly flawless.
Mount Vernon, the fourth seed out of its district by way of tiebreakers only, got a big night from quarterback Brock Nellor and the Tigers knocked off district champion Gladewater 51-43 in a Class 3A, Division I, Region II bi-district playoff on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Emory.
With the win, Mount Vernon improves to 9-2 on the season and advances to take on West, a 62-6 winner over Kemp, in the area round. Gladewater concludes its season at 8-3.
This one was a straight shootout from the beginning. The two teams scored on the first eight possessions of the game but Mount Vernon scored on the ninth off an interception return for a touchdown to build a two-possession cushion at 37-28.
Gladewater had to play catch up from there.
To star the second half, both teams had turnovers on downs, the first defensive stands of the night. They would be the last.
Mount Vernon went up by 16 points, 44-28, on the next drive. Gladewater answered but so did the Tigers the rest of the way.
Nellor account for five touchdowns overall for Mount Vernon, who out-gained the Bears, 501-435. Nellor finished the first half 6-of-6 passing for 230 yards with four touchdowns. He finished 14-of-21 for 301 yards and added 146 on the ground, including a touchdown.
For Gladewater, Eligia Carter turned in a strong night, finishing with 182 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. He added a 52-yard scoring reception as well. Malachi Gordon added a nine-yard score for the Bears, who finished with 280 yards on 44 carries, according to Beth McKamy of the Gladewater Mirror.
Tristan Holmes went 11-of-19 for 159 yards and two touchdowns through the air for Gladewater with the one interception. He chipped in two scores on the ground as well. DJ Allen added the second scoring catch from Holmes.
Carter had a 42-yard run on the Bears' opening possession and, after a defensive pass interference on fourth-and-goal, Holmes punched in a one-yard score.
Nellor and company, with its tempo, went to work, going 77 yards on seven plays and adding the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
Gladewater converted three third downs and a fourth down on its next drive and went up 14-8 on Carter's 21-yard touchdown run.
That trend continued throughout the first half, back-and-forth, third-down conversion after third-down conversion.
With 1:30 left in the first half, Holmes hit sophomore Kolin Lewis, who then pitched it back to Carter for a 52-yard score for a 28-22 Gladewater lead.
The Tigers, coached by Art Briles, answered the trickery with a jump pass from Nellor to a wide-open Jacob Marshall, who raced 74 yards untouched to the house for the third touchdown in a 1:39 span off the clock.
Makenzie McGill's 41-yard pick six on Gladewater's next possession proved a backbreaker in the end for the Bears, who got its first stop of the Mount Vernon offense to open the third quarter but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.
The Tigers wouldn't give them any more.