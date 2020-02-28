Isaiah Bolden is leaving one of East Texas’ most consistent high school football programs to join an up-and-coming college program.
Bolden, a two-way standout for Hughes Springs during his career, signed a national letter-of-intent with McPherson (Kansas) College on Friday during a ceremony at Mustang Gymnasium.
Bolden rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two season with the Mustangs, who finished 13-8 during that span. He carried 80 times for 689 yards and six touchdowns, caught nine passes for 109 yards and threw a touchdown pass as a senior in 2019 to go along with 62 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback pressures on the defensive side.
As a junior in 2018, Bolden rushed for 715 yards and nine touchdown.
The Mustangs finished 5-5 in 2018 and 8-3 in 2019. This past season, Hughes Springs started the season with four straight wins, fell to Mount Vernon and then won four of five to close out the regular season. Hughes Springs fell to Gladewater in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Mustangs have been to the playoffs 11 times in 13 seasons under head coach Chris Edwards, earning four district titles during that time.
McPherson completes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Kansas Wesleyan, Bethel, Avila, Sterling, Tabor, Southwestern, Bethany, Friends, Ottawa and Saint Mary.
The Bulldogs finished a combined 8-44 from 2014-2018 with seasons of 0-10, 1-10, 1-10, 3-7 and 3-7 before going 5-6 overall and 5-5 in the conference last season.