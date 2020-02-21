HUGHES SPRINGS — Andrew Gaul is expected to be a solid contributor for Hughes Springs on the baseball field if Mother Nature decides to cooperate enough to let the Mustangs hit the diamond.
Gaul’s future is on the gridiron, however, and on Friday he locked up the next four years of his athletic and academic future by signing a national letter-of-intent to play football at Illinois College.
“It was just a great family atmosphere, and it’s a small place like I’m used to,” Gaul said of his decision to sign with the Blueboys.
Gaul, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Mustangs, said he expects to take snaps for Illinois College.
“They run the spread. They work around the quarterback, but they do like to run it, too.”
Gaul passed for 346 yards as a senior for Hughes Springs and added 83 caries for 457 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also recorded 84 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and four passes defended.
As a junior, Gaul completed 31 of 63 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns.
On the baseball field, Gaul hit .321 as a junior and was a .277 hitter a year ago with four doubles, a triple, a home run, 22 RBI and 32 runs scored. In the past two seasons, he has successfully swiped 44 of 46 bases.
Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois, competes in the South Divison of the Midwest Conference along with Monmouth College, University of Chicago, Cornell College, Knox College and Grinnell College.
The Blueboys were 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference in 2019.