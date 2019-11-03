From Staff Reports
HUGHES SPRINGS — Trayvon Kennedy paced a dominant rushing attack for Hughes Springs, and the Mustangs closed out the regular season with a 35-7 win over New Boston in District 7-3A Division I action.
The Mustangs move to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the district. The New Boston Lions drop to 1-8 and 1-4.
Kennedy carried 20 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 43, 4 and 76 yards. Andrew Gaul added 10 carries for 46 yards and touchdown runs of 1 and 18 yards.
The Mustangs finished with 340 rushing yards on the night.