Kilgore (1-0) vs. Navarro (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Navarro: Scott Parr
Last week: Kilgore 35, Tyler 10; Georgia Military 33, Navarro 30
Up next: Kilgore at New Mexico Military Institute; Blinn at Navarro
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (18 of 24, 285 yards, 3 TD) ... RB Earnest Crownover (8 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD) ... WR Omar Manning (5 catches, 182 yards, 2 TD) ... LB Quinton Sharkey (12 tackles) ... DB Jonathan Riley (10 tackles) ... DL Dominic Livingston (4 tackles, 1 sack) ... DB Geovante Howard (1 interception)
Navarro: QB Parker McNeil (26 of 37, 419 yards, 3 TD, 1 interception) ... WR Kylan Herrera (7 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD) ... QR Alex Washington (4 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD) ... LB Matt Lascon (13 tackles) ... DB Brendon Luper (13 tackles)
Did you know: Today’s game is the 87th meeting between Kilgore and Navarro in a series that dates back to 1949 when the Rangers defeated the Bulldogs, 16-0 ... Navarro holds a 43-41-2 edge in the overall series ... Kilgore and Navarro met twice last season, with the Bulldogs overcoming a 23-point deficit to earn a 37-32 win in the conference opener and Kilgore rolling to a 45-14 win in the opening round of the SWJCFC playoffs
Around the SWJCFC: Northeastern Oklahoma 69, Arkansas Baptist College 13 (Thursday), New Mexico Military Institute at Trinity Valley, Tyler at Blinn
Jack Stallard