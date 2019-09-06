WHITE OAK - New Diana's special teams came up big all night long, and the Eagles used a 54-yard touchdown run late by Zane Freeman to put things away in a 34-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks at Roughneck Stadium.
The Eagles moved to 2-0 with the win, while White Oak drops to 0-2 on the young season.
Andy Prazak booted field goals of 31 yards in the first quarter and 32 yards i nthe second stanza to give the visiting Eagles a 6-0 lead, and Freeman capped a five-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run at the 8:01 mark of the second quarter to extend the lead.
That TD was set up by a 70-yard pass from Gage Shields to Addison Holt.
Three minutes later, Shields and Holt hooked up on a 95-yard TD strike after the Eagles recovered a fumble deep in their own territory to halt a potential Roughneck scoring drive.
New Diana led 20-0 at the half, and then used a 43-yard punt return by Keke Nelson to extend the lead to 27-0 before the Roughnecks came alive on offense.
Blake Barlow connected with Micah Gibson on a 30-yard touchdown strike and Brian Smith booted the PAT just over a minute into the fourth quarter to cap a 13-play, 74-yard drive.
Two minutes later after holding the Eagles on a fourth-and-12 to force a turnover on downs, the Roughnecks were back in the end zone on a 56-yard Barlow-to-Gibson TD connection.
Freeman iced the game for the Eagles, however, when he bolted 54 yards for a touchdown with just 2:19 showing on the clock and Prazak made it a 34-14 final with his extra point.
New Diana will visit Alto and White Oak will host Spring Hill on Friday.