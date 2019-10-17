DIANA — It was back-and-forth for most of the game in the “Battle for 259” but in the end New Diana outlasted Ore City, 42-38, in a District 11-3A Division II battle at Eagle Stadium.
New Diana moves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in district play with the win.
Ore City drops to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in district play.
New Diana senior running back Zane Freeman led the charge with 25 carries, 275 yards and two touchdowns.
Ore City quarterback Ty Freeman was 18 of 29 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
Ore City came out of the gate fast, scoring on their first play from scrimmage when senior running back Jose Lopez raced 80 yards for the score. The Rebels miss the PAT, but took a quick 6-0 lead.
After both teams’ played great defense the throughout the opening frame, the Eagle found themselves in scoring territory with just seconds remaining in the quarter.
Freeman evened things up by rushing 32 yards into the end zone.
A successful PAT put the Eagles on top, closing the quarter with a 7-6 lead.
New Diana scored early on their first drive of the second quarter when Gage Shields hooked up with Keke Nelson for a 64-yard catch and score, keeping the Eagle on top by the score of 14-6.
Ore City answered with a huge pass of its own, with 9:16 left in the quarter as Freeman connected with Allen Nigreville for 61-yard catch that put six points on the scoreboard.
The Rebels were successful on the two-point conversion, evening things up at 14-14.
With 4:14 remaining in the second quarter and Ore City in the red zone.
Freeman tossed out to Lopez, who stopped and threw back to Freeman down field for a 29-yard scoring play, giving the Rebels the lead going into the break at 21-14.
Both teams swapped leads heading into the fourth quarter.
With New Diana on top 28-26, Keke Nelson intercepted Freeman for a 26-yard pick six, putting the Eagles up 35-26 and full control of the game.
New Diana visits DeKalb and Ore City hosts Queen City next week.