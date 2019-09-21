LATE FRIDAY
■ NEW DIANA 49, QUEEN CITY 6: DIANA — Gage Shields passed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, Zane Freeman rushed for 159 yards and the New Diana Eagles rolled to a 49-6 win over Queen City on Friday.
The Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season with the win, while Queen City dropped to 0-4.
Darren Manes caught five passes for 85 yards to lead the receiving corps for New Diana, which will visit Waskom on Friday.
Addison Holt caught at TD pass, and KeKe Nelson rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
Cooper Holland had nine tackles and three tackles for loss to lead the way defensively.
Will Leslie recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery, and Cody Stanley had six tackles and an interception.
■ CARLISLE 24, NEW BOSTON 16: NEW BOSTON — Carlos DeLeon rushed for 121 yards, Jamion Turner added 103 yards and two touchdown on the ground and the Carlisle Indians earned a 24-16 win over New Boston.
Turner also recorded four tackles and scored a defensive touchdown for the Indians, who improved to 2-2 on the year. Louie Garza added two fumble recoveries, Alex Garza 11 tackles and Alexis Sainz nine tackles.
FROM STAFF REPORTS