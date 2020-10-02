TEXARKANA — Friday night’s showdown between the top two teams in Class 4A Division II lived up to its billing — for the first half.
Top-ranked Carthage spotted the Pleasant Grove Hawks a 7-0 lead and then rattled off 35 points to take a 35-7 win in Hawk Stadium.
The win is the 19th straight for the Bulldogs as they improve to 3-0 on the season. No. 2 Pleasant Grove fall to 3-2.
Tied 7-7 at the half, the Bulldogs came alive quickly.
They forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, with Camden Foster recovering it at the 29. Six plays later Mason Courtney went in from the 3 for his second touchdown of the night.
The defense forced a 3-and-out and Kai Horton went for it on first down, hitting Kavonte Brown for 66 yards and a score to make it 21-7 with less than five minutes gone in the second half.
Courtney, who finished with 125 yards, finished his night with a 38-yard TD run late in the third quarter to make it 28-7.
Horton, who only threw for 74 yards in the first half, went deep again after a Brandon King interception and 33-yard return. Montrel Hatten caught the 23-yard TD to put Carthage up 35-7 with 10 minutes left in the contest.
The Bulldogs finished with 292 yards of total offense, rushing for 122 and three touchdowns, while passing for 170 and two scores.
Zay Wood picked off three passes as the Carthage defense only gave up 165 yards, limiting the high-scoring Hawks to 81 yards in the second half.
Things didn’t go so well early for the Dawgs as they only picked up a couple of first downs in their opening drive before stalling.
They wouldn’t see the ball again for the rest of the quarter. Pleasant Grove drove 84 yards in 16 plays and took more than eight minutes off the clock.
Nick Martin carried it six times in the drive — picking up a key first down with a 6-yard run on a fourth-and-5 play. Martin carried it over from the 5 as the scoreboard clock hit all zeroes, giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead.
Carthage was its own worst enemy on its next possession, losing five yards on a busted play and having a pass blocked by PG’s Torey Phillips. Horton had to scramble on the fourth-down play, overthrowing his receiver.
The Dawgs finally got going in the second quarter after the defense stiffened.
They went for it on fourth down with Horton hitting Mason Courtney for 15 yards. The senior running back followed it up with an 18-yard run to move the ball into Hawk territory.
Horton hit Hatten for 20 yards on a third-and-13 play and it was all Courtney from there on runs of 5, 2 and 12 for the touchdown.
Carthage would get the ball back with time running out in the half as Bobby Cooks recovered a fumble by the Hawk punter at the 22 with :56 left.
But they went backward from there.
The Bulldogs will play their first home game of the season next Friday as Center comes to Bulldog Stadium for the Carthage Homecoming.