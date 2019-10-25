PALESTINE — The conditions at Wildcat Stadium Friday night weren’t exactly the best for a football team that likes to pass, but the No. 2 Carthage Bulldogs didn’t let it bother them too much.
Kai Horton threw for four touchdowns for a second straight game, Mason Courtney had another big day running the ball and the defense kept the Palestine Wildcats in negative yardage for most of the night.
That added up to a 43-0 win for the Bulldogs at Wildcat Stadium as they remained undefeated for the season and in District 10-4A Division I action.
Carthage is now 8-0 overall and 3-0 in district play. They entertain Henderson next Friday night in their home finale. The Wildcats drop to 3-5 and 1-2.
A heavy mist and a strong wind didn’t make things easy as Horton was just 15 of 34 on the night with several drops and a couple overthrows and underthrows.
But he finished with 217 yards and the four TDs. He has thrown for multiple touchdowns in six of the Bulldogs’ eight games.
His first was a 68-yard pass to Kelvontay Dixon to get things started.
The duo would connect from 16-yard out to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 after a quarter.
A short field after a fumble recovery made it 20-0 as Dixon caught a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Courtney, who did most of the running in the first half to the tune of 135 yards, got into the scoring act when he went 16 yards with a Horton pass for a score to make it 27-0 at the half.
Rayvon Ingram sacked Palestine’s Christian Hutchinson for a 13-yard loss and a safety to get the second half scoring started.
Jaden Thomas and Nick Stewart did the honors getting the ball into the end zone as Thomas scored on a 3-yard run and Stewart scored from the 9.
Courtney ended up with 152 yards rushing, while Stewart had 32 and Thomas had 29.
The Wildcats finished with 39 yards rushing on 31 carries and didn’t get a first down until late in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson finished 0 for 5 passing.
It was the second shutout of the season for the Bulldogs.