MIDLOTHIAN — Waco Connally’s offensive approach wasn’t as complicated as it was straightforward. The Cadets lined up and ran left, right and up the middle.
The end result was a thoroughly dominating 54-14 Class 4A, DII Area assault on the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday at Midlothian’s Don Floyd Field.
Connally brought with it a spotless record and the state’s number two ranking among Class 4A schools.
The Cadets left little doubt as to their worthiness of such a lofty rank. Connally found paydirt on eight of 10 possessions.
It was the two-pronged attack of senior tailback Jay’Veon Sunday and junior quarterback Kavian Gaither. The duo rushed for 246 and 211 yards, respectively.
Sunday found the pay window three times and Gaither checked in twice. He also found De’Montray Cooks for a TD on his lone completion of the night.
A tough night for the Panthers was somewhat softened by Gage White scoring tosses of 21 and 26 yards to Tyrese Jones and Jay Rockwell, respectively.
Connally (12-0) finished its dominating evening with 527 yards offense and 30 first downs. The Cadets advance and will play Gilmer in fourth round action next week at a site and time to be determined.
Spring Hill closes out its most successful football season in over a decade with a 6-6 worksheet.
After going three and out on their first possession, the Cadets scored on each of their next four drives.
Connally took a comfortable 27-0 lead to halftime. The Cadets drove 50, 89, 92 and 75 yards for their first half tallies.
The Cadets were paced by Sunday and junior quarterback Gaither. The tandem was responsible for 34 of 35 first half snaps.
Sunday, a verbal to Washington, totaled 167 yards on 18 touches with two three-yard scoring totes. Gaither racked up 147 yards on 16 carries and had scoring runs of nine and 15 yards.
The Panthers were bottled most of the first half before junior Curtis Crowe’s 63-yard kickoff return gave them good field possession at the Cadet 19.
White was swarmed on the snap following Crowe’s return that resulted in a six-yard loss. White misfired on his next three throws and the ball went over on downs.
All totaled, Spring Hill turned the ball over on downs three times in the half and suffered a fumble. White paired with Rockwell on a 17-yard bubble screen only to have the ball come loose. Gaither forced the fumble and Jordan Nichols recovered for Connally.