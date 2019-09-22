MIAMI, Okla. - Omar Manning hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, the KC defense came up with a late stop and No. 10 ranked Kilgore College earned a 28-21 win over Northeastern Oklahoma on Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Robertson Field.
Kilgore moves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWJCFC with the win, rebounding for a loss last week to Cisco. NEO drops to 1-3 and 0-2.
The home-standing Norsemen took an early lead when Chris Friday scored on a 5-yard run with 5:38 left in the opening quarter, but Kilgore answered with just 26 second showing on the first quarter clock when Manning was on the receiving end of a 19-yard scoring strike from Cade Pearson to tie things at 7-7.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, with Tanner Griffin hitting Chris Potts on a 6-yard TD pass to put the Norsemen on top 14-7 with 7:25 to play and KC again answering just before the end of the quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Pearson with just 58 second left in the half to send the teams into the halftime break tied at 14-14.
Jacob Frazier put Kilgore ahead to stay with a 5-yard touchdown run at he 8:42 mark of the third quarter, and Frazier hooked up with Manning on a 31-yard scoring toss with 11:01 left in the fourth quarter to give the Rangers a 28-14 cushon.
NEO pulled to within 28-21 with 8:49 to play on an 8-yard TD pass from Griffin to Dallas Daniels, and the Norsemen had a chance to tie it when they came up with an interception six plays later.
Kilgore's defense held, however, forcing a punt that gave the ball back to KC and the Rangers were able to run out the clock.
The Rangers return home on Saturday to host Texas A&T in a non-conference game with a scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff.