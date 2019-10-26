TYLER - The No. 5 ranked Kilgore College Rangers didn't need a win on Saturday, but KC's defense made it happen in spectacular fashion.
Melek Hamilton's 6-yard run in the second overtime lifted Kilgore to a 34-28 win over arch-rival Tyler after the Ranger defense stepped up big time in the second half and overtime.
Kilgore (8-1, 6-1) already had the outright regular season championship locked up before the game, and will be the top seed in the upcoming Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs. Kilgore will host a game next week, with an opponent to be determined later.
Tyler drops to 4-5 and 3-4 and was still awaiting its playoff fate late Saturday depending on other league games.
Tyler led 21-7 midway through the third quarter, but the KC defense put it in shutdown mode the the Ranger offense finally began churning out big yardage on the ground.
Jacob Frazier scored on a 3-yard run with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter to cap a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took 7:28 off the clock and pulled Kilgore to within a touchdown.
After a defensive stand by the Rangers, Kilgore moved 79 yards in eight plays and got a 10-yard touchdown run by Earneast Crownover and the all-important extra point from Luis Reyes to tie things with just 49 seconds remaining.
Kilgore got the first possession of overtime, and Kevon Latulas scored on a 4-yard run to put Kilgore on top for the first time in the game. Matulas, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards, hauled in a 28-yard pass from Frazier to set up the touchdown.
Tyler scored on its first overtime possession when Taequan Tyler rambled in from 8 yards out, and the Apaches drove to the KC 13 on its next possession in extra time before Sedrick Williams threw Tyler for a loss of 7 to force a fourth and long.
TJC lined up for a field goal, but out of the formation and Nate Overholt rolled out to pass. Jadrian Taylor slung him for a huge loss on the play, and the scored remained tied at 28 apiece.
The Rangers moved quickly, with Frazier racing 24 yards on a third and 12 and Hamilton scoring the game-winner two plays later.
Kilgore rushed for 261 yards in the game, with 183 of the yards coming on 30 second-half and overtime attempts. Crownover finished with 11 carries for 61 yards.
Frazier passed for 149 yards, hitting on 8 of 9 attempts in the second half and overtime.
Tyler managed 117 rushing yards and 138 passing yards.
The Apaches took the lead on their first possession of the game, but it wasn't pretty.
After forcing Kilgore to punt away its first possession, the Apaches drove from their own 38 and had a second-and-goal situation. Trenton Kennedy fumbled and KC recovered on second down, but the Rangers were called for an offsides penalty.
A holding penalty on the Apaches and a sack by the Rangers' Williams moved TJC back to the 11, but on the next play David Johnson tossed an apparent TD pass to Jacob Kainer. That TD was called back due to a holding penalty.
An incomplete pass left TJC facing a fourth and goal from the 25, and the Apaches set up for a 42-yard field goal try. Holder Overholt came up throwing, however, and this time Kainer got his touchdown to complete the 25-yard scoring play to put Tyler ton top 7-0 with 5:47 left in the quarter.
The Tyler lead went to 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter when Miles Wilson intercepted Frazier near the TJC sideline and returned the pick 60 yards for the score.
KC then drove 61 yards in 12 plays to get on the board, keeping the drive alive with a third-and-14 completion from Frazier to Hamilton for 11 yards followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Apaches.
An 11-yard run by Hamilton and a 6-yard run by Crownover kept the chains moving, and Crowover eventually took the ball in from the 1-yard line for the touchdown that pulled KC to withing seven, 14-7, at the break.