TEXARKANA — The Spring Hill Panthers scored 48 seconds into the game here Friday, but No. 1 ranked Pleasant Grove stormed back to score the next 42 points and cruised to a 63-21 win over the Panthers in District 6-4A Division II action at Hawk Stadium.
The win lifts Pleasant Grove to 9-1 on the season and 4-0 in league play. The Hawks are idle next week and will await their first-round playoff opponent.
Spring Hill drops to 4-5 and 1-2 heading into the regular season finale next week at home against Pittsburg.
The Panthers got on the board at the 11:12 mark of the opening quarter when senior quarterback Gage White tossed a 14-yard strike to Jay Rockwell. Ashton Thomas added the PAT, and Spring Hill led 7-0 after a quick 66-yard drive.
Pleasant Grove answered at the 9:58 mark with a 5-yard run by Nick Martin, and Martin scored on another 5-yard run just over a minute later after the Hawks had a strip sack and fumble recovery.
K.J. Hicks then got into the scoring act for Pleasant Grove with touchdown runs of 25 and 18 yards, and Martin added an 8-yard TD run in the opening minute of the second quarter to push the PG lead to 35-7.
Hayden Koller’s 6-yard touchdown run made it a 42-7 contest with 8:07 left in the half, but Spring Hill got back on the board four minutes later when White and Rockwell hooked up again through the air. This time the TD pass went for two yards, and Thomas’ PAT made it a 42-14 contest.
The Hawks scored with 1:50 left on a 45-yard run by Logan Johnson, but White’s touchdown run with just .8 seconds left in the half made it a 48-21 contest at halftime.
Pleasant Grove went to the air late in the third quarter to add to the lead when Ben Harmon hit Sergio Rodriguez on a 63-yard scoring strike to put an end to the scoring.