ROSWELL, N.M. - Jacob Frazier passed for 216 yards and a couple of touchdowns to go along with a rushing TD, and Jabari James sealed the win for No. 2 ranked Kilgore College as the Rangers held on for a 35-26 Southwest Junior College Football Conference win over New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday.
The win, Kilgore's 10th in a row dating back to last season, moves the Rangers to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. New Mexico Military Institute drops to 1-2 and 0-2.
Frazier completed 15 of 27 passes on the night, tossing TD strikes to Gabe Douglas and Earnest Crownover. He was picked off twice, but also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Crownover led the way on the ground with 56 yards on 14 carries. Scooter Adams added 50 yards on 10 attempts.
KC rushed for 203 yards to go along with Frazier's 216 yards through the air.
Braylon Grice passed for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for NMMI.
With the Rangers clinging to a 28-26 lead late in the contest, Omar Manning scored on a five-yard run and Dillon Williams added the extra point to put KC in front 35-26 with just 50 seconds showing on the clock.
NMMI returned the ensuing kickoff to the Ranger 15, but on the next play James intercepted Grice's pass in the end zone and KC was able to run out the clock.
Kilgore got on the board first when Cade Pearson scored from 1-yard out and Williams booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead at the 8:26 mark of the opening quarter.
NMMI used field goals of 30 and 35 yards by Roland Tyson to pull to within a point at 7-6 early in the second quarter, but KC answered with a 26-yard scoring pass from Frazier to Douglas with one second showing on the clock to take a 13-6 lead in at halftime.
Grice's 17-yard TD pass to Kevon Purnell and Tyson's extra point tied things at 13 apiece with 4:18 left in the third quarter, but Frazier scored on a 1-yard run just before the end of the period and KC led 20-13 heading to the final stanza.
A 24-yard TD pass from Grice to Taylin Ralls kept NMMI close, but the try for two failed leaving the Broncos trailing 20-19 with 9:05 to play.
Crownover hauled in a 14-yard TD mass from Frazier with 5:57 remaining to boost the KC lead to 28-19, but NMMI cut the deficit to 28-26 on a 1-yard pass from Grice to Bronte Griffin with 3:18 to play.
Manning then scored with under a minute to play, and James iced the win with his interception.
The Rangers return home on Saturday to host Cisco in a 7 p.m. contest.