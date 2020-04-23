There was a time Ty Freeman dreamed of playing college baseball. Then he became starting quarterback for the Ore City Rebels, and his future aspirations changed.
"I really enjoyed playing quarterback. I still really like baseball, but feel like football is just a better fit," said Freeman, who has committed to play football next year at Iowa Wesleyan University.
Freeman, who completed 58% of his passes in 2019, set Ore City's single-season passing record with 2,384 yards and 28 touchdowns. He added three rushing scores and also caught a touchdown for the Rebels.
"First and foremost, Ty is a leader by example. He always came out ready to practice and had a high energy level," lauded Ore City head coach Ron Burnham. "He was always hungry to get better and really handled being able to go through a progression. He just made good decisions."
Freeman, who considered several other colleges, was swayed by Iowa Wesleyan's Air Raid offense and new coaching staff.
"Of all the offenses you look at now, the Air Raid is one of the more fun to be a part of. And they just got a new coaching staff and three of the seven coaches are from Texas. That makes it like a little piece of home for me," Freeman explained.
Burnham believes Iowa Wesleyan is getting a fierce competitor with a strong desire to win.
"Ty's gonna come in right from the get-go with the mindset of he wants to be the starter. He's gonna go compete and give it everything he's got," said Burnham. "He's gonna find a way to get it done. His got a very serious approach to the game. It's all business when he's out there."
Iowa Wesleyan, located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, competes in the NCAA D3 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The UMAC is comprised of schools from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.
The IW Tigers named MD Daniels as the school's 50th head football coach in their 129-year history. Daniels' Texas connections include a stint as defensive coordinator at Ranger Junior College and a 5-year stay at McMurry University in Abilene.