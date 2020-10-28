After two weeks away, Spring Hill returned to the practice field as a whole on Tuesday with the next two weeks firmly in their focus.
Everything is still in front of the Panthers, who find themselves in a must-win situation for a playoff spot out of District 8-4A, Division II after forfeiting the past two games due to COVID-19.
The Panthers, who had to scramble earlier in the season after opponents were forced to cancel games due to the coronavirus, are ready for the challenge.
“It has been a straight-running roller coaster of a year,” first-year Panther head coach Weston Griffis said. “We knew this was a possibility from the jump and now we’ve experienced both sides of it this season.
“I’ve been really proud of our kids with how they’ve handled it and was proud yesterday when they all came back. It was a great practice, they’re fired up and look fresh.”
Spring Hill (3-5, 0-3) was forced to forfeit games against Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove due to contact tracing. But with two games left, the postseason remains in play.
It starts this week against Pittsburg, which broke into the win column with a 61-0 win over winless North Lamar. The Pirates (1-6, 1-2) sit in fourth place behind Liberty-Eylau (2-1), Pleasant Grove (3-0) and Gilmer (3-0). Spring Hill then closes out the regular season against North Lamar (0-6, 0-3).
“We’re in a situation after forfeiting the last two where we’ve got to win out to get in the playoffs,” Griffis said. “I’m not saying we’re not goal-oriented but we don’t talk about winning ballgames a lot around here, we talk about showing up and being the best version of ourselves every day and as long as we do that and do our job to the best of our ability then wins and great things will happen.”
That narrative has flipped this week, Griffis said, as the Panthers reconvened as a whole on Tuesday for what he said was one of the best practices of the the year.
“We kind of changed that message this week,” he said. “We always preach that we don’t talk about the fruits of our labor, we just show up and water the roots.
“So we’ve flipped it a little bit. We put that goal in front of them. They understand the situation and are excited and ready to go prove it and earn it.”
Griffis said the progression of Pittsburg has obvious on film and he expects an athletic team on Friday night.
“The main thing about Pittsburg is that they have athletes all over the field,” Griffis said. “They’ve gotten better on tape throughout the year, you can see it. They’ve got athletes and when it clicks, it’s going to be good.”
It’ll be a matchup of strength-on-strength — Spring Hill’s ground game against Pittsburg’s run-stopping defense. The Panthers have a stable of backs and weapons on offense. Sophomore Devaunte Powers leads the ground attack and quarterback Brennan Ferguson has shown his dual-threat ability with a number of receivers as well.
“We’ve got to to be able to run the football,” Griffis said. “That’s who we are, we’ve got a veteran offensive line and three good backs so that’s what we hang our hat on, being able to run right at you.
“That’s the strength of their defense, stopping the run with one of the best linebackers we’ll see all year anchoring it. We’ve got to win some battles up front.”
Pittsburg quarterback Kemarian McCain broke out this past week with a seven touchdown night. For the Panther defense, led by Brody Barnhill, Michael Marrs and Blake Barlow, sticking to the plan is the script.
“They haven’t won a ton of games but showed last week that they can certainly score some points and move the ball,” Griffis said. “McCain at quarterback can roll and they’ve got some good backs that run. Not everything has clicked their way this year but they’re a good football team.
“Our defense has kept us in some ballgames with some key stops and turnovers at times when we had to have them. They’ve played really well so if we keep playing our brand of ball then we’ve got a good shot.”
The past two weeks won’t define the season for Spring Hill, it’s the next two weeks that will.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg.