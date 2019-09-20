Spring Hill left no doubt this time around.
Using another strong defensive effort and a balanced attack on offense, the Panthers improved to 2-2 on the year with a convincing 34-6 win over the Rusk Eagles on Friday at Panther Stadium.
A year ago, Spring Hill fell behind by 13 at halftime against Rusk before rallying for a 19-13 win. On Friday, the Panthers built a 14-0 halftime lead and then outscored the Eagles 13-6 after the break for the easy win.
Spring Hill has outscored its last two opponents by a combined 61-6.
Rusk drops to 0-4 with the loss.
Spring Hill scored midway through the opening quarter on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Gage White to Zach Henry to cap a 65-yard scoring drive. It was White’s seven TD pass of the season and Henry’s third TD grab.
With just 51 second remaining in the half, the Panthers drove 38 yards to add to the lead, scoring on a 2-yard run by Malik Cooks.
Cooks scored again in the third, this time from 1-yard out, after a botched punt attempt by the Eagles gave the Panthers good field position for the 20-0 lead.
Rusk’s lone score came with 5:56 left in the third on a 20-yard pass from Landon Gates to Joseph McGowan. The try for two failed, and Spring Hill led 20-6.
Davaunte Powers scored on a 4-yard run and Ashton Thomas booted the PAT for Spring Hill early in the fourth to extend the Panther lead to 27-6.
Monkavion Williams put the finishing touches on the blowout for the Panthers with a 13-yard touchdown run with just 55 seconds showing on the clock to make the final 34-6.
The Panthers will host Malakoff for homecoming next week. Rusk will visit Henderson.