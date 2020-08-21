The Spring Hill Panthers displayed a physical running game and a potentially lethal passing game on offense to go along with a few surprises on the defensive side of the ball Thursday during a scrimmage on the road against Mount Vernon.
It took a little while, but rookie head coach Weston Griffis was actually able to enjoy the show put on by his team at Don Meredith Stadium.
“I’m not going to lie. I found myself watching the offensive line and trying to coach them early on,” said Griffis, who has an extensive background as an offensive line coach an was the team’s offensive coordinator last year before taking over as head coach for the 2020 campaign.
“I told one of my coaches I didn’t even know what to do with my hands. It was a different feeling, especially when we got to the live quarter. But, I enjoyed it. I remember at one point looking around and thinking ‘Wow. I have a great coaching staff, and they are coaching their tails off.’ They sure make my job easy.”
Spring Hill and Mount Vernon ran a total of 56 plays with the first and second teams, and then competed in a live quarter. All of Spring Hill’s scoring came in the controlled portion of the scrimmage, but the Panthers did have the ball on the Tiger 1-yard line when time expired in the live quarter that ended in a 0-0 tie.
“I was impressed with how physical our kids were,” Griffis said. “It’s how we’ve been practicing, and it carried over to the scrimmage. I was also impressed with our returning guys. The leaders did what they were supposed to do, but I was also impressed with a lot of our young guys stepping up.”
The offensive scored four times in the controlled portion of the scrimmage, and Eric Morrow has a hand in all of the touchdowns. Morrow hauled in touchdown passes of 70 yards from Brennan Ferguson and 80 yards from Jax Stovall to go along with a 70-yard TD run.
Griffis also mentioned fullback Brody Barnhill and tailbacks Devaunte Powers and Michael Marrs as standouts on offense working behind a veteran offensive line.
Stovall threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Crews — a junior who caught Griffis’ eye on the defensive slde.
“Grayson Crews has grown a lot over the last year, and he played well,” Griffis said. “Dominique Alexander at cornerback also had a good showing. He’s a physical new guy at that position.”
The Panthers now turn their attention to Friday’s season opener at home against the Sabine Cardinals.
Spring Hill finished 6-6 a year ago, earning the program’s first playoff berth in 12 years and knocking off Caddo Mills (23-12) for the team’s first postseason victory in 15 seasons. The season ended with a 54-14 bi-district loss to Waco Connally.
Sabine carved out a 10-2 record a year ago, the first 10-win season in program history, and defeated Mount Vernon (20-14) for the Cardinals’ first playoff win in school history. Sabine fell to Pottsboro, 47-35, in the bi-district round.