MEXIA - Le'Marion Miller threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a couple of scores, and the Mexia Blackcats held off a late run by Spring Hill on Friday to hand the Panthers a 44-26 loss in the Class 4A bi-district round of the playoffs at Blackcat Field.
Spring Hill, under first-year head coach Weston Griffis, ends the year with a 5-6 record. Mexia, also led by a first-year head coach in Triston Abron, moves to 6-4 and will take on Sunnyvale or Ferris next week in the area playoffs.
Spring Hill trailed 3-0 early after Gustavo Martinez booted a 29-yard field goal at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter, but the Panthers took their only lead in impressive fashion - marching 73 yards in 10 plays and using a 10-yard touchdown run by Devaunte Powers and Ashton Thomas' PAT to take a 7-3 lead.
Mexia answered with a 1-yard run by Jarrell Wiley at the 9:38 mark of the second quarter, but Spring Hill again had an answer. This time it was a 12-yard pass to Curtis Crowe that did the trick - capping a 41-yard drive that took seven plays and was kept alive when Stovall hit Brody Barnhill for 12 yards on fourth-and-six from the Mexia 37.
The Blackcats put two more scores on the board in quick fashion late in the half however, getting a 23-yard touchdown strike from Miller to Christian Clark with 3:47 to play and then building on the lead with a 73-yard run by Wiley just over a minute later.
The Panthers nearly got on the board at the end of the half, forcing a Mexia punt with 15 seconds left. The punter dropped the snap, ran left under pressure and got the ball away just before being leveled by a Panther. Spring Hill took over at the Mexia 36 with six seconds left, but a 26-yard completion took the ball down to the 11 before time expired.
In the third, Miller scored on a 37-yard run and Wiley added a 1-yard run for the Blackcats as Mexia threatened to turn things into a rout, but the Panthers stayed in the game with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Jones. That TD capped a 14-play, 94-yard drive that chewed up 6:51 of game clock and was highlighted by a 26-yard completion from Stovall to Barnhill on fourth-and-8.
The Blackcats put the game away with a 9-yard run by Miller with 3:51 left, but Spring Hill added a 63-yard touchdown pass from Stovall to Crowe two minutes later to make the final 44-26.