Two young teams looking to gain experience and also hoping to find the win column will battle it out Friday when the Nevada Community Braves visit Longview to take on the Spring Hill Panthers in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Panther Stadium.
The rescheduled game came together late Wednesday, according to Spring Hill head coach and athletic director Weston Griffis. The Panthers found out before the season started they wouldn't be able to face longtime rival White Oak tonight. Nevada Community lost it's scheduled game with North Lamar on Wednesday.
"The kids were excited when I told them this morning (Thursday)," Griffis said. "I told them late Wednesday we were still trying to get a game locked in, and when we got them here at 7 a.m. and told them, they were fired up."
Both teams are 0-2 on the young season.
The Panthers opened with a 17-14 loss to Sabine and then fell 66-31 to Gladewater. Community has lost to Pottsboro (42-13) and Brock (66-7).
The similarities don't end there. Both teams are breaking in new coaches. Griffis is in his first season as head coach after a year on the Panther staff as an assistant in 2019. Back in June, Community hired Dustin Blann, who had been the assistant head coach at Terrell in 2019.
"We're both in the same boat," Griffis said. "To be honest, I don't know a lot about them. I talked to their head coach last night, and we exchanged film this morning."
Griffis said the game counts in the standings and he obviously wants to get into the win column, but simply being able to suit up tonight is the key.
"Our offensive line is made up of veterans, so we know what we have there, but we've got young players in a lot of spots," he said. "You can try to replicate a game in practice, but nothing replaces live game repetitions. I told the kids early we were approaching this week like a bye week and working on us, just fine-tuning things and trying to get better. That isn't changing now that we got a game. We'll focus on us. We'll have a simple game plan, do what we do, see how we execute and figure out what we need to do to get better. Bottom line, the kids just need to pay football."
The Panthers have used two quarterbacks in the two games, and they've posted similar numbers. Jax Stovall is 15 of 29 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Brennan Ferguson has completed 13 of 23 passes for 177 yards and two scores.
Spring Hill averages a little over 150 rushing yards per game, with Devaunte Powers leading the way with 34 carries for 135 yards. Tyrese Jones (6 catches, 27 yards, 1 TD) and Eric Morrow (6 catches, 64 yards, 2 TD) lead the way among receivers.
The defense has been paced by Blake Barlow (12 tackles), Donavan Tennison (17 tackles), Brody Barnhill (13 tackles, 1 sack), Michael Marrs (15 tackles) and Bayne Brinkman (9 tackles).
Community quarterback Paul Testa has completed just three of 18 passes, but he's average more than 62 yards per completion and all three have gone for scores. The running game has produced 111 yards per game, and Ty Simpkins has two catches for 109 yards and two scores.
Kolton Perkins leads the way defensive for the Braves with 22 tackles in two games.
NOTES: Tickets for parents of varsity football players, band, drill team and cheerleaders are on sale from 8 a.m.-noon Friday. All other tickets will be sold at the gate. Students with athletic passes and employees with badges will have to show this at the ticket booth in exchange for a ticket so a count can be kept on attendance. Fans needing a ticket for the home side at the gate must come to the North entrance (near the big student parking lot). All tickets are general admission, $5 each.