Jonny Louvier was supposed to be spending this week knee-deep into his first offseason with the Spring Hill Panthers. He was looking to build on the program’s first playoff appearance in a dozen years and their first postseason win in a decade and a half.
Louvier pushed all the right buttons in his first season as Spring Hill’s head coach and athletic director, and delivered in a big way for a football-starved community. The Panthers finished 6-6 overall, won a couple of district games and went two rounds deep in the playoffs.
After a solid 2019 debut, the biggest question facing Louvier heading into 2020 would be replacing four-year starter Gage White at quarterback. White had been a fixture for Spring Hill ever since his starting debut as a freshman against Gilmer in 2016.
Louvier, a standout quarterback in his own right at Gladewater in the early 2000s, knew the importance of having a solid and dependable person manning the offensive controls.
It would be during the offseason that a lot of those questions got answered. But that all went for naught when spring break rolled head on into the earth-shaking COVID-19 pandemic.
Louvier, like everyone else around the world, was forced to improvise. Creativity was critical and coaches across Texas were challenged to alter their normal course of action.
It was only football offseason training that took a hit. Baseball, softball, tennis, golf, track and field all saw seasons scrapped because of the virus.
“We’ve been doing Google Classroom, which is really what the teachers have been doing as well. Basically we have a varsity classroom, a freshman classroom and a junior high classroom,” Louvier explained. “They log into it and we put the workouts on there for them. We’re starting now to put in some actual football stuff. It’s the situation we’re in and we’re just doing the best we can.”
Louvier said a lot of his kids are posting pictures of their workouts and trying to keep in touch with the coaches.
“It’s good for them to see each other and for us to see them when we can’t really see them in person. It’s been different, but there’s been some positive from it,” Louvier said. “I’m not very technological-savvy, so it’s been a chance for me to grow as a coach using the different things that are out there like Zoom and Google Classroom.”
The lost offseason can be particularly inconvenient when replacing a veteran quarterback. Louvier laments as much as the shelter-at-home in ongoing.
“We’re missing the competition essentially. It’s important for the guys in that spot not to fall behind. Coach (Colton) Traylor, our quarterback coach, has gone into more in-depth with them,” explained Louvier. “It’s a lot easier to contact three or four kids, so he’s stayed in touch and given them some extra work as far a learning the offense.”
Competing for the starting quarterback position is juniors Brennan Ferguson and Jack Stovall along with sophomore James Henry Thomas.
“One thing our quarterback does need to do is understand the entire offense. As far as their individual growth in concerned, all they can do right now is continue working out and learning the offense,” Louvier said.
“It’s unfortunate they’re not able to compete with each other right now. They are actually competing, they’re just not in front of each other. Guess we’ll see how it all goes when we get back to work.”