Curtis Crowe scored on a 21-yard, fourth-down run late, and the Spring Hill Panthers held on for a 30-26 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday in District 8-4A Division II action at Pirate Stadium.
After Crowe's touchdown run and the PAT by Ashton Thomas gave the Panthers a 30-18 lead with 1:21 to play, the Pirates mounted a quick 75-yard drive and scored on a 26-yard pass from Kemarian McCain to Rickey Duffey to keep it close. Duffey also tacked on the two-point conversion, and Spring Hill held a slim 30-26 lead with 28 seconds remaining.
The Pirates attempted an onside kick, but the ball rolled out of bounds and the Panthers were able to take a knee and run out the clock.
Spring Hill, idle for the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, improves to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in district play with the win. Pittsburg drops to 1-7 and 1-3.
Spring Hill never trailed on Friday, using a 41-yard touchdown sprint by Devaunte Powers and a PAT by Thomas to take a 7-0 lead with 10:55 to play in the initial quarter.
The Panthers made it 14-0 five minutes later when defensive lineman Aaron Collier blocked a punt, scooped up the loose ball and raced 42 yards for a touchdown. The PAT by Thomas made it 14-0 with 5:03 left in the first.
McCain scored on a 6-yarrd run two minutes later to pull Pittsburg to within eight points at 14-6 after a missed PAT, but the Panthers extended the lead with 8:08 left in the first have on a 3-yard pass from Jax Stovall to Brody Barnhill.
That score was set up by a muffed Pittsburg punt.
The Pirates made it a 20-12 contest three minutes later on a 3-yard pass from McCain to Jaxson Ramsey, and that was the halftime score.
Jose De La Cruz booted a 26-yard field goal for the only points of the third period, giving the Panthers a 23-12 lead with 2:04 left in the quarter.
McCain's 5-yard touchdown run with 11:18 to play made it 23-18 and set up the wild finish.
The Panthers will close out the regular season at home on Friday against North Lamar. Pittsburg will visit Liberty-Eylau.