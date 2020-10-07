Spring Hill coach Weston Griffis praised his players for their effort, energy and execution at the end of the Panthers’ practice earlier this week.
But, after the praise, the word “start” was a big one and was emphasized through the rest of the first-year head coach’s parting words.
Heading to the second half of the season, in which the Panthers are riding a drama-filled, three-game win streak, Spring Hill is looking for a fast start.
“I fully believe that we have still yet to play a game that we’ve played four full quarters like we need to play,” Griffis said. “That’s what we’ve been harping on over the open week. We’ve learned how to finish, how to overcome adversity but we’re not very good at starting right now.
“We can get behind and come back but we’ve got to come out of the gate. That’s been the focal point of the bye week, focusing on us and coming out here, even in practice, especially in practice, and starting strong.”
Spring Hill started the season 0-2 before taking care of business against Nevada Community, constructing a game-winning drive against Anna and grabbing an overtime win against Bullard two weeks ago.
“We’ve experienced some of everything so we know what to expect when the game is on the line with three minutes left or in overtime or whatever it’s been,” two-way standout Brady Barnhill said. “We’ve handled it and we’ve overcome it so we know what to expect.”
Added Curtis Crowe, another two-way superlative for the Panthers: “I think we’re doing pretty good and I think we’re strong. We’ve finished these games strong but far from perfect. We’ve just got to start off stronger.”
The Panthers are getting things done in a number of ways and with key contributors on both sides of the ball.
Barnhill is the leading tackler with 42 stops and has seven catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Marrs has 29 tackles and matches Barnhill with three tackles for loss but also has 149 rushing yards.
The list goes on as does the blend of youth and upperclassmen for the Panthers. Sophomore Devaunte Powers leads with 498 rushing yards and five scores. Junior quarterback Brennan Ferguson has thrown for 598 yards and is nearing the 200-yard mark on the ground.
“Barnhill, he barely comes off the field. Curtis is at corner and receiver. Aaron Collier is getting time on both lines,” Griffis said. “We’ve got a lot that go both ways but we’ve got some depth too, as weird as that may sound. Those guys have owned in and are proud of it.”
Added Barnhill: “We’ve got a bunch of good athletes on this team that can and enjoy playing on both sides of the ball and can be great at both spots. There’s a lot of leadership out there.”
Spring Hill will look to a strong start and will need it as a daunting finish awaits in District 8-4A, DII. The Panthers open action on Friday at Gilmer, which is 4-1 after its non-district slate. Pleasant Grove and Liberty-Eylau join the Panthers at 3-2 while North Lamar is 0-3 and Pittsburg is 0-4.
“I would say the toughest district in the state of Texas,” Griffis said. “There’s not a bad team in there so you’re going to play a quality opponent every week so we’ve got to practice that way every single day. We can’t afford a bad practice, we can’t afford a bad half of practice.
“We’ve got to show up and go. I believe we’re a great ball team and we’ve got to walk, talk, practice and play like a great ball team from the jump.”
The Panthers have learned how to finish over the first half of the season and now, it’s all about to start.